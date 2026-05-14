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Trump: Xi Wants Hormuz Strait Kept Open

by: Amin Guled | Thursday, 14 May 2026 21:52 EAT
Diplomat Memo
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U.S. President Donald Trump walks alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing following an official reception ceremony ahead of bilateral talks on trade and global security issues.
U.S. President Donald Trump walks alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing following an official reception ceremony ahead of bilateral talks on trade and global security issues.
Beijing (Diplomat.so) – U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity on Thursday, May 14, that Chinese President Xi Jinping offered assistance to ensure freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran and the absence of a final agreement to end hostilities.
Trump stated that Xi "wants to make a deal” and expressed willingness to play a role in easing regional maritime tensions. "He has already offered help, and said if I can provide any assistance at all, I would like to,” Trump said during the televised interview. 

He added that China’s position as a major importer of oil gives it strategic leverage and interest in maintaining stability in key shipping lanes. "He wants to see the Strait of Hormuz open,” Trump said, referring to the critical waterway through which a significant share of global energy shipments passes.

Xi Jinping, speaking during bilateral discussions in Beijing, emphasized the importance of maintaining stability in U.S.–China relations and broad cooperation on global issues. "Common interests outweigh differences between us,” Xi said, adding that "stability in our relationship with the United States is beneficial to the world.” Chinese officials did not directly confirm details of any proposal related to the Strait of Hormuz.

The meeting in Beijing brought together senior officials from both countries alongside business leaders from the United States, reflecting a dual focus on geopolitical and economic issues. The agenda included discussions on Iran, Taiwan, trade imbalances, and competition in advanced technology sectors, according to officials familiar with the talks.

A U.S. delegation accompanied Trump, including senior cabinet members and corporate executives, underscoring the commercial dimension of the visit. Security around the venue was tight, with coordinated arrangements between Chinese and American personnel and restricted media access during key sessions.

The visit has also drawn attention due to its estimated cost, which analysts place at over $30 million when factoring in transportation, logistics, and security. Presidential aircraft operations alone contribute significantly, with Air Force One estimated to cost about $200,000 per flight hour, alongside supporting military and logistics aircraft.

In a separate development during the trip, Trump announced an invitation for Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan to visit the White House on September 24. "It is an honor to extend this invitation,” he said, describing the planned visit as part of efforts to stabilize bilateral relations.

Diplomat News Network observed heightened coordination between both delegations throughout the discussions, reflecting the sensitivity of the issues under negotiation and the broader stakes for global energy security and great-power diplomacy.

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