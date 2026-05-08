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Poland Open to U.S. Troops Leaving Germany

by: Hared Abdalla | Friday, 8 May 2026 12:07 EAT
World News
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U.S. troops stationed in Germany carry out training, logistics coordination, and operational support for NATO missions, maintaining forward-deployed readiness and reinforcing collective defense across Europe.
U.S. troops stationed in Germany carry out training, logistics coordination, and operational support for NATO missions, maintaining forward-deployed readiness and reinforcing collective defense across Europe.
Warsaw (Diplomat.so) - Polish President Karol Nawrocki said on Wednesday that Poland is prepared to host additional United States troops if the administration of President Donald Trump proceeds with plans to reduce the American military presence in Germany over the coming year.
Nawrocki made the remarks during North Atlantic Treaty Organization military exercises in Lithuania, where allied forces conducted joint operational drills near NATO’s eastern flank. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the exercises, the Polish president said Warsaw possessed "ready infrastructure” capable of accommodating more U.S. personnel and equipment.

"If President Donald Trump decides to reduce the U.S. military presence in Germany, Poland is ready to receive American soldiers,” Nawrocki said, according to remarks reported during the event. He added that he intended to personally advocate for a stronger U.S. military deployment further east in Europe.

The statement came amid preparations by the U.S. Department of Defense to withdraw approximately 5,000 troops from Germany within the next year, according to officials familiar with ongoing planning discussions. Trump has also indicated publicly that additional troop reductions in Germany remain under consideration as Washington reassesses overseas military deployments and allied burden-sharing.

Poland currently hosts around 10,000 U.S. troops stationed across multiple bases and rotational deployments. Germany remains the largest hub for American forces in Europe, with roughly 36,000 personnel supporting NATO operations, logistics, and regional deterrence missions.

The issue has exposed political divisions inside Poland. Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned earlier this week that Warsaw should avoid appearing to "attract” allied troops away from other European partners. Tusk nevertheless said Poland would seize "every opportunity” to deepen military cooperation with Washington, provided European unity was preserved.

The opposition Law and Justice party, the political camp aligned with Nawrocki, criticized Tusk’s comments and accused the government of placing relations with Berlin ahead of Poland’s national security priorities.

Marcin Bosacki, Poland’s deputy foreign minister, told Polsat News on Wednesday that discussions between Warsaw and Washington regarding an expanded American military presence were already taking place "at both military and diplomatic levels.” He said Poland would not oppose redeployment of troops from Germany to Polish territory if such a decision were finalized.

At a defense conference in Warsaw, Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said any additional American forces "would be welcome in Poland” regardless of where they were relocated from.

Diplomat News Network spoke with regional defense analyst Maria Andrzej, who said the debate reflects broader concerns among eastern NATO members about long-term security guarantees following Russia’s continued military pressure in the region. She noted that countries bordering NATO’s eastern frontier increasingly view permanent U.S. deployments as a critical deterrence measure.

Observers at the Lithuania exercises described heightened security coordination among allied troops, with armored vehicles, air defense systems, and multinational command units operating under rainy conditions across training grounds near the Belarus border.

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