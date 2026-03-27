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Philippines Receives First Russian Oil in Five Years

by: Jalajed Aden | Friday, 27 March 2026 06:22 EAT
Business
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The Sierra Leone-flagged Sara Sky, which is carrying crude oil from Russia, is seen anchored at Limay port, Bataan province on March 26, 2026. A ship carrying more than 700,000 barrels of Russian crude oil has arrived in the Philippines, a source with knowledge of the matter told AFP on March 26, days after the country declared a national energy emergency over the Middle East war. TED ALJIBE / AFP
The Sierra Leone-flagged Sara Sky, which is carrying crude oil from Russia, is seen anchored at Limay port, Bataan province on March 26, 2026. A ship carrying more than 700,000 barrels of Russian crude oil has arrived in the Philippines, a source with knowledge of the matter told AFP on March 26, days after the country declared a national energy emergency over the Middle East war. TED ALJIBE / AFP
Manila (Diplomat.so) – Petron Corporation received a shipment of over 700,000 barrels of Russian crude oil at the Limay port near Manila, marking the first direct import from Russia to the Philippines in five years, sources told AFP on Thursday.
The vessel, named Sara Sky and registered under the flag of Sierra Leone, carried high-quality crude sourced from the Russian ESPO pipeline. Shipping documents indicated Petron Corporation, which operates the country’s only oil refinery, as the recipient. A company spokesperson declined to confirm the delivery when contacted.

The arrival comes days after President Ferdinand Marcos declared a national energy emergency, citing disruptions to global oil markets caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. "Our fuel stocks are projected to last only 45 days,” Marcos said Wednesday at a press briefing. "We are exploring all possible sources not affected by the war. Nothing is off the table.”

A Diplomat News Network reporter observed Sara Sky anchored at the Limay port, with refinery workers preparing to offload the crude. Local residents reported heightened activity around the terminal, with additional security and logistics personnel deployed to manage the incoming shipment.

Ramon Ang, Petron’s CEO, had previously confirmed that the company was in discussions to purchase Russian crude, emphasizing the need to secure alternative supplies amid rising global prices. "We are evaluating potential suppliers to ensure continuity of operations,” Ang said last week.

The Philippines is heavily dependent on imported fuel, and energy costs have surged following partial closures of the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit point affected by escalating U.S.-Israeli-Iran tensions. According to the Department of Energy, imported fuel accounts for nearly 90% of domestic consumption, highlighting the strategic significance of securing uninterrupted supply chains.

Analysts note that the shipment underscores Manila’s pragmatic approach to energy security. By diversifying import sources, including previously restricted Russian crude, the Philippines aims to mitigate risks associated with regional instability and volatile oil markets. 

U.S. authorities recently eased some restrictions on Russian crude sales, allowing countries to purchase oil already at sea until April 11, facilitating transactions such as the Petron import. Observers suggest this regulatory adjustment may influence future regional trade patterns and could provide temporary relief to Southeast Asian nations facing acute energy shortages.

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