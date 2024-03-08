India Unveils New Naval Base Near Maldives Amidst Regional Tensions

New Delhi, India (diplomat.so) - India inaugurated a new naval base on Wednesday, strategically located on Minicoy Island in the Indian Ocean near the Maldives, amid heightened tensions with Male and renewed competition with China for regional influence.

The newly established INS Jatayu, situated within the Lakshadweep archipelago, marks India's farthest western coast base, following years of construction. Despite a longstanding naval presence on the island, this development underscores India's strategic intent in the region.





This move coincides with the Maldives' call for the withdrawal of approximately 80 Indian troops, stationed there to provide technical and medical support for aircraft supplied by India. The Maldives, historically aligned with India, is shifting its focus towards Beijing since President Mohamed Muizzu took office, signaling a change in its foreign policy stance.





The Minicoy base, located about 125 km (78 miles) from the Maldives, holds significance for India in securing maritime traffic in the Indian Ocean and enhancing surveillance capabilities in the region.





According to a statement by the Indian Navy, the new base will bolster its presence in the Lakshadweep islands, enhancing operational reach and capacity building in the area. Concurrently, a squadron of American MH-60R "Seahawk" helicopters was commissioned in Kochi, further enhancing maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare capabilities.





Meanwhile, Male announced a new military assistance agreement with Beijing, emphasizing strengthened bilateral ties, triggering monitoring from the United States. The U.S. State Department reaffirmed its commitment to the Maldives as a valued partner, highlighting decades of partnership and collaboration across various domains.





President Muizzu's concerns regarding the presence of Indian troops in the Maldives led to bilateral discussions, resulting in an agreement for their replacement by Indian civilians. The Maldives National Defence Force confirmed the gradual transition, aiming to complete the process by May 10, ensuring civilian operations under its command and control.