Maldives Condemns Iran Attacks on Gulf States

Malé (Diplomat.so) - The Government of Maldives on Wednesday condemned missile and drone attacks attributed to Iran against several Gulf states, warning that strikes on civilian infrastructure risk escalating tensions across the wider Middle East.

In a statement released in Malé, Maldivian authorities denounced attacks affecting Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain, describing the incidents as a serious violation of international law. Officials said strikes targeting civilian locations — including airports and oil facilities in the Gulf — contravene the principles set out in the Geneva Conventions.





"The Government of Maldives strongly condemns the attacks by Iran against our brotherly countries in the Gulf region,” the statement said, adding that targeting civilian infrastructure threatens regional stability and endangers lives.





Maldivian officials also expressed concern over a broader escalation triggered by military strikes launched by Israel and the United States against Iran. The government said it was particularly alarmed by reports that attacks struck civilian sites, including a girls’ school and hospitals, causing more than 100 civilian casualties and widespread damage to essential facilities.





The Maldives warned that continued military exchanges risk undermining prospects for diplomacy in a region already strained by competing geopolitical alliances and energy security concerns. Gulf oil facilities and international airports are considered critical infrastructure not only for regional economies but also for global energy markets and aviation routes.





The government called on all parties to halt hostilities immediately and urged the international community to intensify diplomatic efforts to restore stability.





"The Maldives calls for an immediate ceasefire by all sides,” the statement said, emphasizing that dialogue and international mediation remain essential to preventing a wider regional conflict.



