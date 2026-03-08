Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Iran Signals Possible Geneva Nuclear Talks With U.S. Ghana Urges UN Probe Into Lebanon Peacekeeper Attack Israeli Airstrikes Hit Iranian Fuel and Military Sites Nigerian Troops Kill 45 Gunmen in Katsina Clash Iran-Linked Attacks Target Multiple Gulf States Trump Salutes Six US Troops Killed in Iran Fighting Iran's IRGC Strikes Separatist Bases in Iraqi Kurdistan Iran Launches Drone Strikes on US and Israeli Targets Somali President Reaches Arusha for 25th EAC Summit French Carrier Charles de Gaulle Heads to Middle East UNIFIL Peacekeepers Wounded in South Lebanon Base Attack US Says 3,000 Iranian Targets Hit in First Week of War

Trump Salutes Six US Troops Killed in Iran Fighting

by: Amin Guled | Sunday, 8 March 2026 03:07 EAT
World News
0 Comments
481
US President Donald Trump salutes during a ceremony honoring six American soldiers killed in the Middle East.
US President Donald Trump salutes during a ceremony honoring six American soldiers killed in the Middle East.
Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) - At Dover Air Force Base on Saturday, Donald Trump presided over a solemn military ceremony to receive the remains of six American service members killed during the first week of the war involving the United States and Iran, as U.S. military officials rejected Iranian claims that American troops had been captured.
Standing on the tarmac wearing a white cap with gold "USA” lettering, US President Donald Trump delivered a military salute as flag-draped transfer cases carrying the fallen soldiers were moved from a military aircraft to waiting vehicles during the dignified transfer ceremony.

The six troops were Army reservists deployed to Kuwait and assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command headquartered in Des Moines, according to information reported by Diplomat News Network citing U.S. military officials. Their identities have not yet been publicly released while the notification process for families continues.

The ceremony took place as U.S. forces reported a rapid pace of military operations during the opening phase of the conflict. In a statement released Friday, United States Central Command said American forces had struck more than 3,000 targets during the first week of hostilities with Iran.

CENTCOM said the strikes targeted command-and-control facilities, air defense systems, missile launch sites, and elements of Iran’s naval forces. According to the statement, at least 43 Iranian vessels were damaged or destroyed during the operations.

At the same time, U.S. military officials moved to counter Iranian claims circulating online that American soldiers had been captured.

The denial followed a social media post by Ali Larijani, who said he had received reports indicating that several U.S. troops had fallen into Iranian custody.

Responding to the claim, United States Central Command spokesperson Tim Hawkins dismissed the allegation, saying the Iranian government was attempting to spread misinformation about the conflict.

U.S. officials also rejected Iranian media reports claiming that the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln had been sunk. CENTCOM released new photographs Saturday showing the carrier operating in the Arabian Sea, stating the images demonstrate the ship remains active and fully operational in the region.

Related Items

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi speaks at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not in the picture) in Tehran, Iran, Feb. 25, 2025. (DHA Photo)
Iran Signals Possible Geneva Nuclear Talks With U.S.
Smoke rises from targeted fuel depots in Tehran after airstrikes.
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Iranian Fuel and Military Sites
Nigerian Army soldiers conduct a patrol during ongoing security operations targeting armed bandit groups.
Nigerian Troops Kill 45 Gunmen in Katsina Clash
U.S. soldiers participate in military operations targeting Iranian positions as tensions rise in the Middle East.
Iran-Linked Attacks Target Multiple Gulf States
Iran's IRGC Strikes Separatist Bases in Iraqi Kurdistan

Leave a comment