Malaysia Pushes to End Fighting in Lebanon

Beirut (Diplomat.so) – Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received a phone call from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday, as Israeli military operations escalated across southern Lebanon, increasing civilian casualties and humanitarian pressure.

According to an official Lebanese government statement, Ibrahim expressed Malaysia’s solidarity with the Lebanese population amid the deteriorating security situation. He also noted his recent contact with Pakistan’s prime minister, who is currently involved in mediation efforts between the United States and Iran, stressing that any ceasefire framework must include Lebanon.





Salam briefed Ibrahim on the latest developments, citing intensified Israeli airstrikes and ground operations, as well as mounting humanitarian needs in affected areas. He reaffirmed that Lebanon should not remain a battleground for external conflicts and thanked Malaysia for its diplomatic support.





On the ground, residents in Marjayoun, Bint Jbeil, and Nabatieh districts reported a sharp increase in aerial bombardments. "The strikes came in quick succession, and people rushed to safer areas,” said Darwish Hussein, a resident of Bint Jbeil, speaking to Diplomat News Network. Emergency teams were observed clearing debris and assisting the wounded amid damaged infrastructure.





Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health confirmed that three people were killed and 11 injured in Israeli strikes on Marjayoun and Bint Jbeil. In a separate strike on Harouf in Nabatieh, two civilians were killed and eight others wounded.





The Israeli military escalation follows approval by Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir to expand what officials described as "targeted ground operations” and intensify air raids against Hezbollah. Israeli authorities have also outlined plans to establish a security zone extending to the Litani River, approximately 30 kilometers north of the border.





An Israeli military spokesperson stated that a reservist soldier was seriously wounded on Wednesday after rocket fire targeted Israeli forces in southern Lebanon.





The conflict expanded to Lebanon on March 2 after Hezbollah launched rockets toward Israel following the killing of Ali Khamenei in what was described as a joint United States-Israeli operation. Israeli forces have since carried out extensive strikes while advancing into parts of southern Lebanon.





Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has repeatedly expressed readiness to engage in direct negotiations with Israel to end the conflict, while maintaining the state’s authority over decisions related to war and peace.





However, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem rejected negotiation proposals under current conditions, stating that engaging in talks while under attack would undermine Lebanon’s position.





The developments highlight intensifying regional tensions, with diplomatic channels struggling to contain the escalation as military operations continue across multiple fronts.