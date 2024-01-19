English Somali
Iraq Advances Towards World Trade Organization Membership

Friday January 19, 2024
Baghdad (diplomat.so) - Saqr Abdullah Al-Muqbel, the head of the team steering Iraq's bid to join the World Trade Organization (WTO), announced today that the nation is making noteworthy strides in its journey towards WTO membership.
Addressing the Iraqi News Agency (INA), Al-Muqbel underscored Iraq's abundance in both natural and human resources, expressing confidence in the capability of its people to forge a genuinely competitive economy on the global stage.

"Iraq's economic trajectory aligns with the regional and global aspirations, fostering a transparent and open economic landscape that encourages collaboration and the establishment of strategic commercial partnerships with countries worldwide," stated Al-Muqbel.

He pointed out, "Iraq is actively and diligently pursuing the necessary steps to solidify its position in joining the World Trade Organization."

