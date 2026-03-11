Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Iraq Coach Urges FIFA Delay After Iran World Cup Exit White House area shut down after van breaches security barricade: Police Ukraine Offers Drone Defense Aid to Gulf States U.S., Israel Adjust Tactics as Iran Resists Iran Fires Largest Missile Barrage at US, Israel Bases Global Oil Markets Hit by Strait of Hormuz Confusion UK Govt to Publish Mandelson Files on Epstein Links Iran Threatens Oil Blockade if Attacks Persist Maldives Condemns Iran Attacks on Gulf States Iran Rejects Ceasefire as Qalibaf Warns of Retaliation US Labels Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood a Terror Group Hormuud Donates $700K to Aid Drought-Hit Somalia

Iraq Coach Urges FIFA Delay After Iran World Cup Exit

by: Guled Abdi | Wednesday, 11 March 2026 21:06 EAT
World News
0 Comments
233
Iranian national football team
Iranian national football team
Baghdad (Diplomat.so) - Graham Arnold, head coach of Iraq national football team, on Wednesday urged FIFA in Baghdad to delay the 2026 World Cup playoff after regional war left players unable to travel.
Arnold said the escalating conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel has disrupted logistics for Iraq’s preparations, preventing several national team players from leaving the country and forcing the cancellation of a planned training camp in Houston, Texas.

"We are asking FIFA to consider postponing the playoff until the situation stabilizes,” Arnold told reporters at a media briefing in Baghdad. "Our players want to compete, but right now movement across the region is extremely complicated.”

The coach said the team had been preparing to travel through transit hubs in Qatar and Saudi Arabia after Mexico announced measures to facilitate visas for participating teams ahead of the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, the deteriorating security environment and travel restrictions have made those plans uncertain.

The appeal came hours after Ahmad Donyamali, Iran’s sports minister, announced his country would withdraw from the 2026 World Cup because of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

"Since our leader was assassinated and our nation has faced repeated attacks, we do not have the conditions to participate in a sporting tournament abroad,” Donyamali said in a televised interview with Germany’s DPA news agency. "Thousands of our citizens have died in the past months, and the priority now is national security.”

Iran had already secured qualification for the tournament, scheduled from June 11 to July 18 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Earlier Wednesday, Gianni Infantino, FIFA’s president, said after meeting Donald Trump in Washington that Iran would be "welcome to participate” in the tournament despite the political tensions.

The uncertainty has also raised concerns within Iran’s football leadership. Mehdi Taj, president of the Iranian Football Federation, suggested political disputes could influence sporting decisions.

In Baghdad’s Karrada district, football fans said the turmoil had overshadowed excitement about Iraq’s qualification campaign. "We have waited decades to see Iraq return to the World Cup,” said local café owner Hassan Karim, watching a replay of a recent qualifier. "It would be heartbreaking if politics or war stopped the team now.”

For Iraq, which last appeared at the World Cup in 1986, the coming weeks may determine whether a long-awaited return to football’s biggest stage remains possible.

Related Items

Members of the Secret Service Uniformed Division patrol alongside the security fence around the perimeter of the White House on March 18. | Getty
White House area shut down after van breaches security barricade: Police
U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Believe Efforts to Topple Iran's Regime Have Failed.
U.S., Israel Adjust Tactics as Iran Resists
Iranian IRGC Strikes US and Israeli Targets in Largest Wave.
Iran Fires Largest Missile Barrage at US, Israel Bases
Iran's IRGC spokesperson, Ali Mohammad Naeini.
Iran Threatens Oil Blockade if Attacks Persist
Dr. Abdulla Khaleel, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives.
Maldives Condemns Iran Attacks on Gulf States

Leave a comment