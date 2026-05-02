Saudi Arabia Receives 432 Somali Pilgrims in Medina

Jeddah (Diplomat.so) - Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah received the first group of 432 Somali pilgrims arriving from Mogadishu and Hargeisa on Saturday, May 2, at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina to begin this year's Hajj pilgrimage.

Airport officials and Saudi Hajj authorities coordinated the reception process, with pilgrims guided through immigration, health screening, and transport arrangements under tight logistical supervision. Ground staff directed passengers into organized queues, while medical teams conducted routine checks inside the arrival halls.





Somalia’s Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs, Mukhtaar Roobow Ali, who attended a farewell ceremony in Mogadishu before departure, said the government had introduced improvements to address previous operational challenges. "This year’s Hajj preparation reflects a coordinated national effort to ensure smoother travel, accommodation, and documentation processes for Somali pilgrims,” he said in remarks shared with local media.





Deputy Health Minister Mohamed Hassan Bullale confirmed that medical preparedness had been strengthened prior to departure. "We have implemented pre-travel health screenings and awareness programs to minimize risks during the pilgrimage,” he told reporters, emphasizing vaccination compliance and emergency response readiness.





Pilgrims interviewed upon arrival described an orderly process despite the long journey. "The reception was structured and respectful. We were guided step by step,” said Wardhere Dhaqane, a pilgrim from Mogadishu, speaking to Diplomat News Network. Another pilgrim, Suleikha Zuheib from Hargeisa, noted that volunteers assisted elderly passengers with mobility and luggage handling.





Saudi authorities have deployed multilingual support teams and digital tracking systems to manage the influx of international pilgrims. According to airport operations staff, additional flights carrying Somali pilgrims are scheduled over the coming days as part of a broader regional intake.





The annual Hajj pilgrimage represents one of the largest coordinated religious gatherings globally, requiring extensive planning between sending countries and Saudi institutions. Somalia has faced logistical and administrative hurdles in past years, including visa delays and accommodation coordination, prompting reforms led by the Ministry of Endowments.





This year’s early arrivals signal improved coordination between Somali authorities and Saudi agencies responsible for pilgrimage management. Analysts say streamlined procedures could reduce delays and enhance safety for participants.





The arrival of the first Somali pilgrims marks the operational start of Somalia’s Hajj season, with thousands expected to follow. Authorities from both countries continue to monitor arrangements closely to ensure compliance with health, safety, and logistical standards throughout the pilgrimage period.