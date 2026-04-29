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Somali Army Kills 22 Militants in Lower Shabelle Raid

by: Waeis Amin | Thursday, 30 April 2026 02:00 EAT
Local News
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A Somali National Army soldier holding an AK-47 rifle during a field operation, standing alert in a secured area as part of ongoing counterterrorism efforts in southern Somalia.
A Somali National Army soldier holding an AK-47 rifle during a field operation, standing alert in a secured area as part of ongoing counterterrorism efforts in southern Somalia.
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Ministry of Defence of the Federal Government of Somalia confirmed on Wednesday, 29 April, that the Somali National Army, in coordination with international partners, conducted a 72-hour coordinated military operation in the Bulo Abdalla area of Lower Shabelle Region, resulting in the killing of 22 Al-Shabaab militants, including field commander Abdirahman Jeri.
The operation, which combined ground engagements with aerial support, was carried out in the strategic corridor between Mubarak and Ugunji settlements. Defence officials stated that the area has been used by the armed group as a transit and coordination route linking rural positions across southern Somalia, facilitating the movement of fighters and logistical supplies.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the operation was intelligence-led and designed to disrupt militant command structures and restrict operational mobility across Lower Shabelle. Officials described it as part of an ongoing national counterterrorism campaign aimed at weakening remaining armed group positions in rural districts.

"The joint foperation successfully eliminated a field commander responsible for coordinating attacks against civilians and security forces in the region,” the Ministry of Defence said in a written statement issued from Mogadishu, adding that the operation achieved its intended objectives.

Residents in surrounding communities reported hearing heavy gunfire and intermittent aerial activity during the operation. A local farmer, speaking on condition of anonymity due to security concerns, described the clashes as "intense but short-lived,” noting that military patrols remained active in the area afterward.

Lower Shabelle Region remains one of Somalia’s most contested areas due to its proximity to the capital and its role as a key movement corridor for armed groups. Al-Shabaab has waged an insurgency in Somalia for more than a decade, frequently targeting security forces, infrastructure, and civilian populations across southern regions.

Security analysts note that the elimination of field-level commanders can temporarily disrupt coordination and local operations, though the group has historically demonstrated resilience through rapid replacement of personnel. Defence officials indicated that further coordinated operations are expected as part of sustained efforts to expand state authority in rural areas and weaken remaining militant networks across southern Somalia.

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