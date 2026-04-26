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Iran executes man convicted of armed security attacks

by: Aden Abdi | Sunday, 26 April 2026 16:42 EAT
World News
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Iran has carried out executions in cases involving convictions for espionage and alleged cooperation with U.S. and Israeli intelligence services, according to official judicial statements.
Iran has carried out executions in cases involving convictions for espionage and alleged cooperation with U.S. and Israeli intelligence services, according to official judicial statements.
Tehran (Diplomat.so) - Iran's judiciary executed Amir Ramsh, a man convicted of armed attacks against security forces in southern Sistan and Baluchestan province on Sunday, April 26, according to official judicial statements.
According to the judiciary-affiliated Mizan Online, Ramsh was detained during an anti-terror operation in the Pirsohrab area of Chabahar and later charged with "armed rebellion through bombings and ambushes targeting military forces,” as well as alleged affiliation with the outlawed group Jaish al-Adl. Authorities did not disclose the exact date of his arrest.

Judicial authorities stated that a court sentenced him to death following a trial, and Iran’s Supreme Court later upheld the ruling after an appeal submitted by his lawyer. The exact timing of the verdict remained unclear in official statements.

A judiciary statement said: "The execution of Amir Ramsh was carried out at dawn today,” without providing additional procedural details about the final hours preceding the sentence.

"A resident of Chabahar, who requested anonymity due to security concerns, said the area has experienced repeated security operations in recent years. ‘People here are used to sudden arrests and checkpoints,’ the resident told Diplomat News Network.”

Sistan and Baluchestan, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, has long been a flashpoint for clashes between Iranian security forces and armed groups. The province, home to a significant Sunni Baluch minority within Iran’s majority Shia population, also faces persistent economic deprivation and limited infrastructure development compared with other regions.

The latest execution highlights the continuing security challenges in southeastern Iran amid sustained tensions between state forces and insurgent groups. Analysts say such cases reflect Tehran’s broader security doctrine, which prioritizes deterrence through legal and military measures in border provinces.

Human rights organizations have repeatedly raised concerns over due process and transparency in capital punishment cases in the region and border security governance overall.

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