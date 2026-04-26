El Obeid strike kills 7, wounds 22 in Sudan

Khartoum (Diplomat.so) - The Sudan Doctors Network said on Saturday, 25 April, that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces carried out drone strikes on residential neighborhoods in El Obeid, North Kordofan, Sudan, killing seven civilians and injuring 22 others in a reported attack.

The medical network stated that the strikes hit densely populated parts of the city, causing casualties among residents in what it described as a deliberate targeting of civilian areas. In its statement, it said the attack involved drones striking homes and surrounding neighborhoods during ongoing unrest in the region.





The group strongly condemned the incident, saying it amounted to a serious breach of international norms. It described the attack as "the deliberate targeting of densely populated neighborhoods,” adding that such actions reflect a pattern of violence affecting civilian life in conflict zones.





It further stated that the incident constitutes a "grave violation” of international humanitarian law and urged immediate international intervention. The network called on humanitarian organizations and global actors to increase pressure on armed groups to halt attacks on populated areas and ensure civilian protection.





Residents in El Obeid reported heightened tension following the strikes, with medical facilities receiving casualties amid limited resources. Hospital sources described an increased strain on emergency services as injured civilians were brought in for treatment, though official figures on hospital capacity were not immediately available. Movement in affected neighborhoods remained restricted as families assessed damage to homes and infrastructure.





The Sudan Doctors Network, in information reviewed by Diplomat News Network, also appealed for urgent medical assistance, calling on authorities to supply hospitals in El Obeid with essential equipment and personnel to manage the rising number of wounded patients and prevent further deterioration of services.





Sudan has remained in a prolonged conflict since April 2023 between the national army and the Rapid Support Forces, a war that has resulted in widespread displacement and severe humanitarian conditions across multiple regions. The United Nations and humanitarian agencies estimate that millions have been forced from their homes amid escalating violence and food insecurity.





The latest attack underscores continuing risks faced by civilians in North Kordofan, where shifting frontlines and drone warfare have intensified pressure on urban centers. The incident also highlights growing concerns over the protection of non-combatants as fighting expands into populated areas, further complicating humanitarian access and emergency response efforts in western Sudan.



