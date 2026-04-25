Mali Faces Nationwide Surge in Armed Attacks

Bamako (Diplomat.so) – The Malian Armed Forces reported coordinated attacks by Azawad Liberation Front fighters and suspected jihadist groups across Kidal, Gao, Mopti, and Bamako on Saturday, 25 April countrywide operations ongoing.

Security developments unfolded across northern and central Mali early Saturday, with reports of armed engagements in Kidal following claims by the Azawad Liberation Front of seizing control of the city.





In Bamako’s Kati district, near the residence of interim leader General Assimi Goïta, residents reported intermittent gunfire and heavy security deployment. Military checkpoints were reinforced along major roads as traffic slowed amid heightened alert.





In Bamako, a resident of Kati, identified as Mamadou Sékou, described the atmosphere as tense: "We heard bursts of gunfire around dawn and saw soldiers moving quickly toward the presidential area,” he told Diplomat News Network.





In Gao, trader Aïcha Boubacar reported uncertainty in local markets, saying: "People closed shops early because no one knew what would happen next.”





Lieutenant Colonel Abdoulaye Maïga, speaking for the transitional government, said security forces were responding to "multiple coordinated threats” and urged calm while confirming investigations into the source of the attacks.





Security analyst Issa Daouda noted that the simultaneity of the incidents suggests "a deliberate attempt to stretch state capacity across multiple fronts,” warning of increased instability if coordination among armed groups continues.





The latest escalation comes amid Mali’s prolonged security crisis involving jihadist insurgencies linked to al-Qaeda and Islamic State affiliates, alongside northern separatist movements. Since the 2020 military takeover and subsequent consolidation of power, the transitional authorities have shifted alliances away from Western partners, strengthening military cooperation with Russia following the deployment of foreign security contractors in 2021 and their restructuring in 2025. Political space has also narrowed after the dissolution of political parties and delays in promised elections.





Analysts say the spread of violence from northern strongholds to central and southern regions reflects a breakdown in geographic containment of the conflict, increasing pressure on already strained security institutions. The simultaneity of attacks raises concerns over potential fragmentation of command structures and civilian vulnerability in urban centres.





Diplomat News Network field reporting indicates growing uncertainty among residents in key urban areas as information remains fragmented and official confirmation limited. Authorities have yet to release a comprehensive casualty or damage assessment. Security operations remain ongoing nationwide.



