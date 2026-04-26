Burkina Faso to Train 100,000 Civilian Reservists

Ouagadougou (Diplomat.so) - Burkina Faso's defense ministry announced on Saturday, 25 April, a nationwide plan to recruit and train 100,000 civilian reservists by end-2026 to strengthen military operations against armed insurgent groups operating across the country.

The initiative will require all citizens of fighting age to undergo basic military training, with authorities stating that reservists could be mobilized during security crises, counterinsurgency operations, or humanitarian emergencies, according to official statements released by the defense ministry.





Defense Minister General Célestin Simporé said the program represents a national mobilization effort aimed at expanding defensive capacity. "This initiative ensures that every capable citizen can contribute to national security when needed,” he said, adding that implementation frameworks are still being finalized. He told reporters, that further operational guidelines would be issued in the coming months.





Burkina Faso continues to face persistent attacks linked to armed groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and ISIS, with thousands of reported deaths over the past decade and widespread displacement across rural regions, particularly in northern and eastern provinces.





Civilian volunteer auxiliaries have increasingly supported the army but have also been targeted in militant assaults, underscoring risks associated with expanded community-based defense structures.





A resident in Ouagadougou described mixed reactions to the announcement, telling Diplomat News Network on condition of attribution: "People want security, but there is concern about how training and recruitment will be implemented fairly.”





Markets in parts of the capital remained active on Saturday morning, though conversations among residents reflected uncertainty about the scope of mandatory participation.





The military government led by Captain Ibrahim Traoré, in power since the 2022 coup, has distanced itself from France and several Western partners while deepening security cooperation with Russia, reflecting a broader realignment across the Sahel region involving Mali and Niger. Military convoys were observed moving through main roads in Ouagadougou, with increased checkpoint activity reported at key intersections.





The planned expansion of reservist forces signals a shift toward mass mobilization strategies that could reshape Burkina Faso’s internal security model. Analysts argue that while the approach may increase manpower available for counterinsurgency operations, it also raises questions about training capacity, resource allocation, command coordination, and long-term sustainability amid ongoing conflict pressures.





Implementation details are expected to be clarified in coming months as authorities move to operationalize the recruitment framework and define training standards for the proposed civilian reserve structure.



