Somalia Army Chief Visits Hudur Training Base

Hudur (Diplomat.so) – Somalia National Armed Forces Chief Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Mohamed Mohamud visited Hudur in Bakool region on Friday, 24 April, to assess newly trained military units.

Brigadier General Ibrahim Mohamed Mohamud, Chief of the Somalia National Armed Forces (SNAF), arrived at Hudur’s airstrip leading a senior delegation and was received by officers of the 9th Brigade, local administrators, and residents who gathered in moderate numbers under clear midday conditions.





During the visit, the army chief toured the military training school in Hudur, where newly recruited units are undergoing final-stage instruction. Observers at the site described structured drills taking place across the compound, with recruits participating in coordinated exercises supervised by uniformed trainers.





"These units are nearing the completion of their training and will soon be integrated into frontline operations,” Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Mohamud said in remarks delivered to assembled troops, according to officials present at the briefing. He added that the forces would play a role in ongoing efforts to counter militant groups operating in the region.





Local officials accompanying the delegation emphasized the strategic importance of Hudur as the administrative capital of Bakool region and a focal point for military coordination. Ahmed Abdirahman Osman, a district official in Hudur, told Diplomat News Network that the visit "signals renewed operational focus on stabilizing surrounding districts and strengthening coordination between federal forces and local authorities.”





Residents who gathered near the training facility described a visible increase in military activity in recent weeks. "We have seen new soldiers arriving and training every day,” said Mohamed Ali Nur, a local shopkeeper, speaking on condition of attribution. "People are hopeful this will improve security in nearby areas.”





The Somalia National Armed Forces have intensified recruitment and training efforts as part of a broader campaign to expand territorial control and reopen key districts in Bakool and neighboring regions. Military officials have previously stated that newly trained units are expected to reinforce ongoing operations aimed at dislodging Al-Shabaab extremist elements from rural strongholds.





Security analysts note that Bakool region remains a contested area due to its geographic position linking several regions in southwest Somalia. Abdiwahab Hassan, a Mogadishu-based security analyst, said the deployment of fresh troops could "increase operational momentum if coordinated effectively with regional forces and local intelligence networks.”





The visit concluded with a closed-door briefing between military commanders and district authorities, focusing on timelines for deployment and logistical readiness. Officials indicated that the newly trained troops are expected to be deployed in the coming weeks as part of coordinated operations to reopen and secure districts across Bakool.



