Somalia Internal Security Minister Arrives in Burkina Faso

Ouagadougou (Diplomat.so) - The Minister of Internal Security of the Federal Government of Somalia, Abdullahi Sheikh Ismael (Fartaag), on Monday 4 May visited Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, for high-level talks with Burkina Faso's Minister of Security, Mahamadou Sana, focusing on counterterrorism cooperation and intelligence sharing.

The Somali delegation was received at Ouagadougou Thomas Sankara International Airport by Burkina Faso’s Minister of Security, the Inspector General of Police, and senior security officials.





Officials familiar with the visit said the engagement forms part of broader efforts to enhance cooperation between states facing similar security challenges. Officials from Burkina Faso said the engagement reflects the growing need for structured regional partnerships to address evolving security threats, noting the importance of cooperation in intelligence sharing and operational coordination.





According to security sources, the talks are expected to cover intelligence coordination frameworks, border surveillance systems, and training cooperation between law enforcement and counterterrorism units. The agenda also includes improving rapid communication channels between security agencies to respond more effectively to cross-border extremist activity.





Burkina Faso continues to face a prolonged security crisis linked to armed extremist groups operating across the Sahel region. Attacks targeting military positions and civilian communities have contributed to displacement, disrupted economic activity, and weakened state control in parts of the north and east, where insecurity remains persistent.





In Ouagadougou, residents reported increased security presence during the visit, including additional checkpoints and patrols across major roads and government areas.





The engagement reflects wider efforts by African states facing insurgent threats to deepen regional cooperation. Analysts note that Somalia and Burkina Faso, despite differing geographical contexts, face similar asymmetric security challenges that require intelligence-driven coordination, stronger institutional capacity, and sustained collaboration to reduce the operational reach of extremist networks.



