Ghana convoy ambush kills 3 civilians in Binduri attack

Accra (Diplomat.so) - Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) reported that a military escort convoy protecting about 140 civilians travelling from Bawku to Bolgatanga was attacked on Monday, 27 April, in Binduri by unknown gunmen.

The Ghana Armed Forces said the convoy came under repeated gunfire while moving through the Upper East Region corridor, triggering an exchange of fire between escorting troops and the attackers. The incident resulted in the deaths of three civilians and one additional person sustaining injuries, according to the military. Officials confirmed that the escort team engaged the assailants and managed to repel the attack after sustained shooting in the area.





The military added that the injured person was evacuated for medical attention while the convoy operation continued under reinforcement.





Military authorities further stated that the operation was conducted under heightened security measures due to recurring instability along the route linking Bawku and Bolgatanga. "The military said its personnel returned fire and successfully repelled the attackers during the ambush,” the statement added, warning civilians and local actors against interfering with ongoing security operations in volatile zones.





Following the exchange, the military confirmed that seven of the assailants were killed during the confrontation. Security personnel also recovered a G3 automatic rifle, two loaded magazines containing 20 rounds each, and 176 additional rounds of ammunition from an escapee who reportedly fled into a nearby mosque. Ten suspects were arrested and are currently assisting investigators in custody as intelligence gathering continues.





The incident occurred in a region long affected by tensions linked to a chieftaincy dispute between the Kusasi and Mamprusi ethnic groups, which has periodically escalated into violence. Authorities have previously deployed additional troops, imposed curfews, and intensified joint patrols to stabilize the corridor and prevent further disruptions.





Security analysts note that the area also holds strategic significance due to its proximity to the northern frontier with Burkina Faso, where armed militant groups operate. The convergence of local disputes and regional security risks has complicated stabilization efforts, requiring sustained military presence and community-level engagement.





The Ghana Armed Forces reiterated its call for cooperation from local communities, stressing that continued coordination between civilians and security personnel remains critical to reducing casualties and restoring stability along the northern transport corridor.



