Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
HSF Concludes Life-Changing Pediatric Surgery Campaign for Somali Children Iran Deputy FM Details Iran–US Negotiation Framework Trump: Iran Deal Reopens Hormuz, Lifts Naval Blockade Pakistan PM says US–Iran peace deal to be signed June 19 Somalia President Receives Italian Investors in Mogadishu Nigeria's Kebbi Attack Kills Over 20, UN Report Says Al-Shabaab Attack Injures 3 in Mandera's Lafey FIFA to Pay Somali Referee Omar Artan After U.S. Denial Djibouti port performance ranks 3rd in Africa CPPI Israel Hits Lebanon's Beirut Suburbs Over Drone Threat Hamas Delivers Joint Factions' Position on Gaza Sudan Accuses RSF of Abuse in Nyala and El Fasher Jails

Kenya Police Bust Illicit Alcohol in Gem-Yala Operation

by: Guled Abdi | Sunday, 14 June 2026 14:46 EAT
World News
0 Comments
13025
Kenyan police officers during a coordinated security operation targeting illicit alcohol and narcotics, inspecting and securing evidence during a raid.
Kenyan police officers during a coordinated security operation targeting illicit alcohol and narcotics, inspecting and securing evidence during a raid.
Nairobi (Diplomat.so) – The Kenyan National Police Service, working jointly with the National Government Administration Officers, intensified coordinated enforcement operations targeting illicit alcohol and narcotics networks in Gem-Yala Sub-County, Siaya County, and Kasarani Sub-County, Nairobi on Sunday, 14 June, arresting seven suspects and recovering large quantities of illegal substances.
In Siaya County, officers operating in North Gem Sub-Location conducted early morning raids on suspected brewing sites, recovering 38 litres of chang’aa and approximately 240 litres of kangara, with five individuals arrested at the scene for alleged involvement in production and distribution.

The National Police Service stated through its regional command that the operation was intelligence-led and aimed at dismantling informal supply chains linked to alcohol-related health and security concerns.

A senior officer involved in the Siaya operation, speaking on condition of attribution, said the crackdown was part of a sustained effort to curb illicit brewing in rural areas, noting that "the coordinated approach with local administrators has significantly improved information flow and operational response in identified hotspots across Gem-Yala.”

Local residents described heightened police presence throughout the morning, with several cordoned-off homesteads and officers conducting searches in what appeared to be pre-identified brewing locations. One resident from North Gem Sub-Location said the raids began shortly after dawn and continued for several hours, adding that movement in and out of the affected areas was temporarily restricted as investigations proceeded.

In Nairobi’s Kasarani Sub-County, police from Njathaini Police Station conducted a separate intelligence-led raid in the Marurui Shopping Area, targeting suspected narcotics distribution points. The operation led to the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of 1,195 rolls of processed bhang, 2,001 grams of unprocessed cannabis, 40 litres of illicit brew, and weighing and packaging equipment allegedly used in distribution activities.

A Kasarani-based police officer involved in the operation stated that the recovered materials indicated an organized supply chain operating within densely populated residential zones, noting that authorities were working to identify additional networks linked to the seized substances. A shopkeeper near Marurui Shopping Area said police activity disrupted morning business operations, describing a visible increase in patrols and temporary closure of several premises during the raid.

The National Police Service reaffirmed its ongoing collaboration with county administration officers and community members, emphasizing intelligence sharing as a central pillar in combating illicit alcohol and drug trafficking. Officials indicated that investigations into both cases remain active, with suspects held in custody pending court proceedings.

Security analysts note that illicit brews and narcotics continue to pose significant public health and safety challenges in both rural and urban settings, contributing to hospital admissions, economic strain, and localized insecurity. Authorities argue that sustained enforcement, coupled with community reporting mechanisms, is essential in disrupting production and distribution networks.

The dual operations in Siaya and Nairobi underscore a broader national strategy aimed at addressing illegal substance trade across diverse geographic and socioeconomic environments, with police maintaining that further coordinated actions are expected in identified hotspot regions.

Diplomat News Network | For inquiries: diplomatso@diplomat.so | About Us

Related Items

Wajir Stadium, Kenya, under construction, reaching 84% completion as works intensify ahead of upcoming national celebrations.
Kenya: Wajir stadium construction intensifies ahead of launch
Migrants gather at a temporary shelter in Durban, South Africa, following an evacuation operation amid anti-migrant tensions and rising pressure on foreign nationals in the area.
South African Police End Anti-Migrant Shelter Standoff
Kenya Interior Ministry officials address the media in Nairobi on Monday, outlining casualties, arrests, and security measures following nationwide fuel price protests that disrupted transport for a second consecutive day.
Kenya transport crisis enters 2nd day after fuel protests
Adan Abdulla Mohamed
Kenya Names Adan Mohamed as New KRA Commissioner General
Construction has begun on a multi-agency security camp near the Marsabit–Wajir border amid rising tensions over the disputed area.
Kenya: Marsabit–Wajir Border Violence Erupts Over Contested Titu Area