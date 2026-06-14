Kenya Police Bust Illicit Alcohol in Gem-Yala Operation

Nairobi (Diplomat.so) – The Kenyan National Police Service, working jointly with the National Government Administration Officers, intensified coordinated enforcement operations targeting illicit alcohol and narcotics networks in Gem-Yala Sub-County, Siaya County, and Kasarani Sub-County, Nairobi on Sunday, 14 June, arresting seven suspects and recovering large quantities of illegal substances.

In Siaya County, officers operating in North Gem Sub-Location conducted early morning raids on suspected brewing sites, recovering 38 litres of chang’aa and approximately 240 litres of kangara, with five individuals arrested at the scene for alleged involvement in production and distribution.





The National Police Service stated through its regional command that the operation was intelligence-led and aimed at dismantling informal supply chains linked to alcohol-related health and security concerns.





A senior officer involved in the Siaya operation, speaking on condition of attribution, said the crackdown was part of a sustained effort to curb illicit brewing in rural areas, noting that "the coordinated approach with local administrators has significantly improved information flow and operational response in identified hotspots across Gem-Yala.”





Local residents described heightened police presence throughout the morning, with several cordoned-off homesteads and officers conducting searches in what appeared to be pre-identified brewing locations. One resident from North Gem Sub-Location said the raids began shortly after dawn and continued for several hours, adding that movement in and out of the affected areas was temporarily restricted as investigations proceeded.





In Nairobi’s Kasarani Sub-County, police from Njathaini Police Station conducted a separate intelligence-led raid in the Marurui Shopping Area, targeting suspected narcotics distribution points. The operation led to the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of 1,195 rolls of processed bhang, 2,001 grams of unprocessed cannabis, 40 litres of illicit brew, and weighing and packaging equipment allegedly used in distribution activities.





A Kasarani-based police officer involved in the operation stated that the recovered materials indicated an organized supply chain operating within densely populated residential zones, noting that authorities were working to identify additional networks linked to the seized substances. A shopkeeper near Marurui Shopping Area said police activity disrupted morning business operations, describing a visible increase in patrols and temporary closure of several premises during the raid.





The National Police Service reaffirmed its ongoing collaboration with county administration officers and community members, emphasizing intelligence sharing as a central pillar in combating illicit alcohol and drug trafficking. Officials indicated that investigations into both cases remain active, with suspects held in custody pending court proceedings.





Security analysts note that illicit brews and narcotics continue to pose significant public health and safety challenges in both rural and urban settings, contributing to hospital admissions, economic strain, and localized insecurity. Authorities argue that sustained enforcement, coupled with community reporting mechanisms, is essential in disrupting production and distribution networks.





The dual operations in Siaya and Nairobi underscore a broader national strategy aimed at addressing illegal substance trade across diverse geographic and socioeconomic environments, with police maintaining that further coordinated actions are expected in identified hotspot regions.