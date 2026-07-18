South Africa, Namibia Sign Seven Bilateral Agreements

Pretoria (Diplomat.so) – The governments of South Africa and Namibia signed seven bilateral agreements on Friday, July 17, during the fourth South Africa–Namibia Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Pretoria, reaffirming their commitment to expanding cooperation in trade, investment, industrial development, regional integration and cross-border infrastructure.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah co-chaired the commission, which serves as the highest structured platform for bilateral engagement between the neighboring countries.





The agreements cover employment and labour, public-sector capacity building, bilateral air services, legal affairs, correctional services, gender equality and women's empowerment. The two governments also signed an economic partnership agreement between the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.





In a joint communiqué issued after the meeting, the two leaders committed to strengthening trade and investment, supporting private-sector partnerships and developing cross-border value chains to promote industrialisation and local value addition. They also agreed to explore closer cooperation across the mining, petroleum, natural gas and broader energy sectors through joint research, skills development, technology transfer and mineral processing initiatives.





"The partnership between our two countries remains central to regional economic integration and sustainable development," the joint communiqué stated, outlining commitments to improve regional competitiveness and economic resilience.





Officials also agreed to deepen cooperation in electricity generation, renewable energy and regional power security, including accelerating implementation of the Kudu Gas Power Project. The two governments further pledged to strengthen the Trans-Kalahari Corridor and other regional transport networks by improving infrastructure, easing logistical bottlenecks and facilitating the movement of goods and people.





One of the legal cooperation agreements establishes a framework for transferring sentenced offenders between the two countries. Authorities said prisoner transfers will begin after both governments complete the necessary legislative processes, which are expected by mid-2027.





Outside the government venue, business representatives from both countries welcomed the renewed economic commitments, describing the agreements as an opportunity to increase cross-border investment and support regional manufacturing. Delegates attending the commission participated in discussions focused on industrial cooperation under the theme, "Driving Regional Industrialisation, Investment and Sustainable Growth Through Strategic South Africa–Namibia Partnerships."





Speaking to Diplomat News Network, a regional trade analyst said stronger institutional cooperation could improve investor confidence and reinforce supply chains across Southern Africa, provided implementation remains consistent.





The meeting also carried broader diplomatic significance following concerns over anti-migrant protests in South Africa that affected foreign nationals, including Namibian citizens, earlier this year.





Leaders reaffirmed the importance of maintaining close political cooperation within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union, emphasizing that stronger economic integration and coordinated regional policies remain essential to promoting stability, shared prosperity and long-term development across Southern Africa.