Nigeria, Ghana Seek AU Action on Afrophobia in 2027

Freetown (Diplomat.so) – Nigeria and Ghana agreed on Saturday, July 18, to jointly seek the inclusion of Afrophobia on the agenda of the next African Union Summit in early 2027, following bilateral talks held on the sidelines of the ECOWAS Mid-Year Summit in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

The agreement emerged during a meeting between Nigeria's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Sola Enikanolaiye, and Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.





According to Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministers expressed concern over renewed reports of Afrophobic attacks in South Africa, describing such incidents as a threat to African unity, regional integration, and the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).





Both ministers condemned xenophobia, Afrophobia, and violence directed at African migrants, emphasizing that criminal allegations against individuals should be addressed through established legal processes rather than collective punishment or attacks against innocent foreign nationals. They also agreed to advocate for stronger African Union mechanisms, including enhanced monitoring systems, early warning arrangements, and preventive diplomacy aimed at reducing the risk of future attacks.





Speaking after the meeting, Amb. Enikanolaiye reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Ghana and called for deeper diplomatic consultation between the two countries to address emerging regional challenges. He also conveyed President Bola Tinubu's greetings to Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama and praised Ghana's leadership in advancing Pan-Africanism and international efforts seeking reparative justice for the trans-Atlantic slave trade and colonialism.





Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa welcomed the continued cooperation, congratulated Enikanolaiye on his appointment, and reiterated Ghana's commitment to working closely with Nigeria across regional and continental institutions. He highlighted recent international acknowledgments of historical injustices, including apologies and restitution initiatives involving the Pope, the Church of England, and the Church of Scotland, describing them as meaningful developments in the broader reparations campaign.





A diplomatic official familiar with the discussions told Diplomat News Network that both delegations viewed closer Nigeria-Ghana coordination as essential to presenting a unified position before the African Union summit, particularly on issues affecting the safety and rights of African migrants across the continent.





The meeting took place alongside the ECOWAS Mid-Year Summit, where regional leaders have been discussing political stability, economic integration, and security cooperation. Officials said the proposed AU discussion on Afrophobia would complement broader continental efforts to promote the free movement of people under AfCFTA and existing African Union protocols.





If adopted by AU member states in early 2027, the proposal could strengthen continental coordination on preventing xenophobic violence, reinforce diplomatic engagement between affected governments, and support wider efforts to uphold Pan-African principles, regional solidarity, and the protection of African citizens living and working across national borders.