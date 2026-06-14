Nigeria's Kebbi Attack Kills Over 20, UN Report Says

Abuja (Diplomat.so + AFP) - Lakurawa militants killed more than 20 people in Fesken Rafi community in Kebbi State's Arewa district near the Niger border during a recent raid, according to a confidential United Nations security report reviewed on Sunday.

The attack, which local media reported occurred several days ago, came to wider public attention over the weekend after Kebbi State Deputy Governor Umar Tafida visited the affected community.





The confidential intelligence assessment, prepared for the United Nations and seen by AFP, said militants from the Lakurawa group carried out the assault, resulting in the deaths of more than 20 residents.





Authorities had not publicly confirmed the final casualty count as of Sunday, and AFP reported that requests for comment from police and security officials had not received immediate responses.





Residents in the border region have faced recurring security challenges linked to militant activity and criminal violence. Community members and local officials have previously reported attacks on villages, livestock theft, and the imposition of illegal levies on farmers seeking access to their fields. The latest assault occurred in a rural area where residents depend heavily on agriculture and cross-border trade for their livelihoods.





According to the UN security assessment, the attack followed several months of relatively reduced activity by Lakurawa fighters, raising concerns among security analysts about a possible resurgence of the group. The report stated that the operation may have been intended to demonstrate the militants’ ability to conduct coordinated attacks despite intensified military pressure in northwestern Nigeria.





"The incident suggests the group retains operational capabilities in border communities,” a security official familiar with regional counterterrorism efforts said in remarks cited in the assessment. The report added that continued insecurity along the Nigeria-Niger frontier remains a significant challenge for security agencies.





The United States conducted airstrikes in parts of northwestern Nigeria on December 25, targeting what Nigerian authorities described as Islamic State-linked fighters, Lakurawa militants, and armed criminal groups. U.S. officials said a significant number of militants were killed, although neither Washington nor Abuja released comprehensive casualty figures. Nigerian authorities subsequently stated that military operations had weakened armed groups operating in the region.





Diplomat News Network spoke with regional security observers who noted that Lakurawa remains active in communities along the Nigeria-Niger border despite sustained counterterrorism campaigns. Analysts cited the group’s cross-border composition as a factor complicating enforcement efforts and intelligence gathering.





The UN report warned that Lakurawa could evolve into a broader transnational security threat because of its multinational membership and operational links across the Sahel. Some researchers have associated the group with Islamic State networks active in Mali and Niger, though assessments vary among experts.





The latest attack underscores continuing security pressures in northwestern Nigeria, where militant violence, banditry, and cross-border criminal activity continue to challenge local authorities and affect civilian populations despite ongoing military operations.