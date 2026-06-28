Libya Recovers Migrant Body Near Ghadames Border

Ghadames, Libya (Diplomat.so) – The Ghadames Security Directorate announced that security authorities recovered the body of an unidentified African migrant near the Libyan-Algerian border on Friday, June 26, after receiving a report from the Western Region Military Operations Room about the discovery in the Qarat Hamil area, approximately 16 kilometers southwest of Ghadames, an oasis city in northwestern Libya near the borders with Algeria and Tunisia.

According to a statement issued by the directorate, Ghadames Police Station received the notification from members of the Western Region Military Operations Room, prompting the deployment of officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and the police station's investigation unit to the site in coordination with military personnel.





The directorate said officers carried out the required legal procedures at the location before transferring the body to the Dar Al-Rahma mortuary at Ghadames General Hospital, where additional procedures will be completed in accordance with Libyan law. Authorities did not disclose the identity, age, or gender of the deceased, and no immediate details were released regarding the cause or estimated time of death.





A security official familiar with the operation told **Diplomat News Network** that the response focused on securing the scene, documenting the incident, and ensuring the transfer of the body under established legal and humanitarian protocols. The official did not provide further information on any ongoing investigation.





The recovery took place in the Qarat Hamil area along one of the remote desert migration corridors connecting western Libya with neighboring Algeria. The region is characterized by vast desert terrain, extreme temperatures, and limited infrastructure, conditions that complicate search and rescue efforts and heighten the risks faced by migrants attempting irregular border crossings.





Libyan security agencies periodically respond to incidents involving migrants in the country's western border regions, where irregular migration routes intersect with cross-border smuggling networks operating across the Sahara. Authorities routinely coordinate with military units and forensic services when bodies are discovered in isolated desert locations.





Libya remains a key transit country for migrants traveling from sub-Saharan Africa toward North Africa and Europe. International organizations have repeatedly warned that dangerous desert crossings, combined with harsh environmental conditions and limited access to water, continue to result in deaths and disappearances along migration routes.





The incident underscores persistent humanitarian and security challenges along Libya’s western frontier, where authorities continue to manage migration-related cases through established legal procedures in coordination with medical institutions.





Ghadames, an oasis city in northwestern Libya near the country's borders with Algeria and Tunisia, is one of the region's principal desert settlements and lies several hundred kilometers from the Mediterranean coast. The city, renowned for its distinctive traditional architecture and centuries-old role as a trans-Saharan trading center, is designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and serves as a key gateway to remote border areas in Libya's western Sahara.