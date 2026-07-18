Malian Army Convoy Hit in Gao Region Ambush

Bamako (Diplomat.so) - The Malian Armed Forces came under a coordinated ambush near Tabankort in the Gao region on Saturday, July 18, after a convoy departed the strategic northern town of Anefis, with military and security officials reporting heavy casualties as fighting continued throughout the day.

The Malian army confirmed in an official statement that armed groups attacked a convoy of government soldiers and their military partners in a remote section of the Gao region, adding that a counteroffensive had been launched. The statement did not provide casualty figures or identify the attackers, citing ongoing military operations.





The Azawad Liberation Front (FLA), a Tuareg-led separatist coalition, and the al-Qaida-linked Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) separately claimed responsibility for the assault. FLA spokesperson Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane said the operation resulted in "many soldiers killed" and others taken prisoner, adding that armored vehicles and military equipment were seized. Those claims could not be independently verified.





"Our convoy that was leaving Anefis for Gao was attacked this morning near Tabankort. The fighting is ongoing. It is an ambush," a military source based in Gao told AFP. A security official, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss operational details publicly, said the army suffered significant losses even though part of the convoy managed to continue toward Gao.





Diplomat News Network spoke with a regional security analyst familiar with developments in northern Mali, who said the reported cooperation between the FLA and JNIM demonstrates a growing operational challenge for Malian authorities. "Joint attacks by separatist and jihadist groups increase pressure on government forces and complicate efforts to secure transport corridors linking northern military positions," the analyst said.





Residents in northern communities reported heightened military activity following the ambush, with additional security deployments observed along roads leading toward Gao. Local officials said authorities were monitoring the situation as military operations continued in the surrounding area.





The attack follows weeks of intense fighting around Anefis. On July 4, separatist fighters and JNIM briefly seized the town before Malian forces, supported by Russian personnel from Africa Corps, recaptured it after several days of combat. According to the Malian army's general staff, clashes around Anefis had already left approximately 30 soldiers dead and about 60 wounded as of July 12.





Mali's northern and central regions remain among the most volatile areas in the Sahel, where government forces face simultaneous insurgencies from jihadist organizations and Tuareg separatist movements.





Analysts say the increasing tactical coordination between the FLA and JNIM could further complicate security operations and challenge the ruling military government's efforts to reassert control over strategic territory and key transportation routes across northern Mali.