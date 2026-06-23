Inter-Clan Clashes in Wardher Kill 6 in Somali Region

Wardher (Diplomat.so) – Two lineages within the Ogaden, a sub-clan of the Darod clan-family, have renewed deadly inter-lineage clashes in the Aad village area west of Wardher District in Ethiopia's Somali Regional State on Sunday, 21 June. Local accounts and clan elders report at least six people killed and dozens injured in the latest round of violence,

The renewed fighting erupted after community-led mediation efforts aimed at halting the violence reportedly collapsed, allowing armed confrontations to resume in the pastoral areas surrounding Aad in the Dollo Zone. Local residents described repeated exchanges of gunfire across rural settlements, forcing families to flee as tensions escalated.





Community representatives said the violence has increasingly affected civilians. Local sources alleged that children, women, elderly people, and other non-combatants have been killed during the clashes. Residents also reported an earlier incident in which young Islamic scholars were allegedly killed inside a mosque, raising concerns over attacks on protected civilian spaces. Diplomat News Network could not independently verify all claims due to limited access to the affected areas.





Ugaas Mohamed Ugaas Ahmed-Kayse Ugaas Farah, clan elder of the Marehan, a sub-clan of the Darod clan-family, issued a public appeal urging an immediate ceasefire and extended condolences to the families of those killed. He called on clan elders, religious leaders, intellectuals, politicians, women, and youth across the Dollo Zone to support reconciliation efforts and prioritize peace over division. He also urged both sides to lay down their weapons to allow dialogue to proceed.





Garaad Jama Garaad Ali, clan elder of the Dhulbahante, a sub-clan of the Darod clan-family, also appealed for restraint, describing the warring groups as brothers whose unity must be preserved rather than eroded by continued violence. He urged the President of Ethiopia’s Somali Regional State, Mustafe Mohamed Omer, to intervene decisively, enforce security measures against those prolonging the conflict, and strengthen customary conflict-resolution mechanisms.





Local residents told Diplomat News Network that the latest fighting on 21 June left at least six people dead and dozens wounded. Other community sources alleged that the broader conflict has resulted in higher casualties, including reports that around 15 people were buried in a mass grave and approximately 40 others were injured, though these figures have not been independently verified by authorities.





The conflict had previously been mediated by the government of Ethiopia’s Somali Regional State before violence resurfaced. Community representatives said the dispute began as a relatively minor grievance that was not effectively addressed, gradually escalating into armed confrontation, retaliatory attacks, and a sustained cycle of inter-clan violence.





The renewed clashes highlight ongoing challenges facing peace efforts in Ethiopia’s Somali Regional State, where unresolved local disputes continue to threaten civilian protection, community stability, and broader regional security.