Somalia commemorates 66th independence anniversary

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, on Wednesday, 1 July, led official state ceremonies in Mogadishu marking the 66th anniversary of Somalia's Independence Day.

The main commemorations in the capital included wreath-laying at the Unknown Soldier Monument, flag-raising ceremonies at Villa Somalia, and public gatherings held across key locations, including Taleh intersection in Hodan district of the Benadir region, under tight security arrangements. Thousands of residents joined the celebrations despite road closures, traffic diversions, and heightened security deployments across the city.





The Somali National Army conducted a large-scale military parade featuring infantry formations, armored vehicles, and coordinated aerial flyovers over central Mogadishu. Crowds gathered along secured roads and open areas to observe the display, which remained a central highlight of the national celebrations.





A Somali National Army officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Diplomat News Network that the parade demonstrated the preparedness and coordination of national forces. "The display reflects the discipline, professionalism, and continuous development of the Somali National Army,” the officer said.





Residents across Mogadishu described a strong security presence throughout the capital. A resident in Hodan district said security checkpoints were widespread around major junctions, including Taleh intersection, but public participation remained high. "The area was heavily secured, but people still came out in large numbers to celebrate,” he said.





Another resident near Maka Al-Mukarama Road said families gathered along sidewalks to watch the military flyovers, while traffic restrictions led to congestion in several central routes throughout the day.





Outside the capital, Independence Day celebrations were also held in Baidoa, Kismayo, Jowhar, Beledweyne, Dhusamareb, Garowe, and Lasanod, where regional administrations organized flag-raising ceremonies, public gatherings, and official speeches emphasizing national unity and sovereignty.





Somalia’s Independence Day, observed annually on 1 July, commemorates the 1960 unification of two former colonial territories: the British Somaliland Trust Territory, which gained independence on 26 June 1960, and the Italian-administered Trust Territory of Somalia, which gained independence on 1 July 1960, forming the Somali Republic and establishing the foundation of the modern Somali state.





The date remains a key national symbol representing independence, unity, and statehood, and continues to be widely commemorated despite ongoing security and political challenges.





Government officials said this year’s nationwide celebrations reflected efforts to reinforce national cohesion and institutional stability, with coordinated security operations enabling public participation across federal member states.





The scale of participation in Mogadishu and other regional capitals underscored continued public engagement with national identity, as cultural performances and flag-raising ceremonies continued into the evening under sustained security monitoring.