Somali President Joins Djibouti Independence Commemoration

Djibouti City (Diplomat.so) - The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, arrived in Djibouti City, Djibouti, on Friday, June 26, 2026, on an official visit to join Djibouti's Independence Day celebrations following an invitation from President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh.

He was received at Djibouti–Ambouli International Airport by senior government officials, where a ceremonial guard of honor was presented. Security was reinforced across the capital ahead of the 49th Independence Day anniversary scheduled for June 27.





A Somali delegation official, speaking on condition of attribution, said the president’s visit focuses on joining the national celebrations and discussions on bilateral cooperation.





Djibouti marks its Independence Day on June 27, commemorating 49 years since gaining sovereignty from France in 1977. The annual event draws regional leaders and diplomatic delegations, reflecting Djibouti’s strategic role in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea corridor.





Authorities deployed additional checkpoints and traffic control units across major routes to manage movement during official events and maintain public safety.





A Horn of Africa political analyst said the participation of regional heads of state highlights "Djibouti’s role as a stable platform for diplomatic engagement and regional coordination.”