Somali President Arrives in Ethiopia for High-Level Talks

Addis Ababa (Diplomat.so) - The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Sunday, June 28, for a working visit scheduled for June 28–29, during which he will meet Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for high-level discussions focused on security cooperation, regional stability in the Horn of Africa, and the promotion of shared interests between the two neighbouring countries.

President Hassan Sheikh was received at Bole International Airport by senior Ethiopian officials, as protocol and security teams coordinated arrivals amid heightened diplomatic arrangements. Government vehicles and delegation convoys were observed moving through designated airport routes ahead of the planned official engagements in the Ethiopian capital.





A statement from the Somali Presidency said the talks will center on "strengthening bilateral relations and advancing shared security priorities.”





An Ethiopian foreign affairs official, speaking on condition of attribution, described the visit as part of "ongoing structured engagement between the two neighbouring states,” noting that preparations for the meeting with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed involved technical coordination to ensure "focused and productive dialogue.”





A regional affairs analyst based in Addis Ababa said the visit underscores "the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement between Somalia and Ethiopia in managing shared security challenges and regional dynamics.”





The visit comes amid continuing security challenges across the Horn of Africa, where instability linked to militant activity, terrorism, and broader regional pressures continues to shape the operating environment for governments in the region. These threats also affect the ambition of economic prosperity, as Somalia and Ethiopia maintain that coordinated engagement remains essential to strengthening stability, enhancing resilience, and addressing evolving security conditions across their shared strategic space.