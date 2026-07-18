Somali Army Targets Al-Shabaab Positions in Bakol region

Wajid (Diplomat.so) – The Somali National Army (SNA) carried out a planned military operation in villages under Wajid district in the Bakol region on Saturday, targeting locations where Al-Shabaab militants had established hideouts and operational positions as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen security in southwestern Somalia.

The operation was conducted in the villages of Dhurey, Garas Mamow and Eil Figow, all located within Wajid district. According to the Somali National Army, troops targeted sites that the militant group had allegedly used for gathering, concealment and intimidating local residents. Security forces searched the identified locations during the operation as part of a broader campaign against the armed group.





Major Mohiadin Ali Buli, commander of the 223rd Battalion under the Somali National Army's 22nd Brigade, said the operation forms part of continuing military efforts to dismantle Al-Shabaab's presence in areas surrounding Wajid and improve security for local communities.





"This operation is part of our ongoing campaign to eliminate the Khawarij and reinforce security across the areas under Wajid district," Buli said in remarks released by the military. "The heroes of the Somali National Army remain committed to carrying out their national duty and defending the Somali people."





Speaking to Diplomat News Network, a local resident from the Wajid area, who requested not to be identified for security reasons, said residents observed heightened military activity during the operation. "People noticed soldiers moving through the villages early in the day. The community hopes these operations will improve security and allow normal daily activities to continue without fear," the resident said.





Field observations indicated that military vehicles and infantry units moved through rural roads linking the targeted villages, with security forces conducting searches of suspected militant locations. Authorities did not immediately release information on casualties, arrests or material seized during the operation, and no independent casualty figures were immediately available.





The operation comes as Somali security forces continue sustained counterterrorism campaigns against Al-Shabaab across several regions of the country. Bakol has experienced repeated military operations because of its strategic location and the group's efforts to maintain movement corridors and rural support networks. Government forces have intensified operations in coordination with regional security initiatives aimed at reducing the group's operational capacity.





Security analysts say continued operations in districts such as Wajid are intended to deny Al-Shabaab access to rural bases used for planning attacks and exerting influence over local communities. They note that maintaining long-term security will depend not only on military operations but also on sustained government presence, public services and cooperation between security forces and local residents.