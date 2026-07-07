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Somalia: Police Chief Lays Foundation for Masagawaay Station

by: Waeis Amin | Tuesday, 7 July 2026 17:13 EAT
Local News
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Masagawaay (Diplomat.so + Lamaane.net) – Somalia Police Commissioner Brig. Gen. Asad Osman Abdullahi on Tuesday, July 7, laid the foundation stone for a new police station in Masagawaay, Galgadud region, as part of ongoing government efforts to strengthen security, improve policing, and expand public services in the area.
The ceremony was attended by local officials, security commanders, traditional elders, and residents. Once completed, the police station will serve as a permanent base for officers operating in Masagawaay and nearby communities, enabling faster responses to security incidents, improving law enforcement, and enhancing cooperation between the police and the public.

Speaking at the event, Brig. Gen. Asad Osman Abdullahi said officers assigned to the station would focus on protecting civilians, maintaining public order, and preventing activities that threaten security. He urged residents to support law enforcement by sharing information that could help preserve peace and stability.

"The officers deployed here will serve the community, protect lives and property, and uphold the rule of law through close cooperation with residents," the police commissioner said.

Following the groundbreaking ceremony, Brig. Gen. Abdullahi visited the Independent National Electoral and Boundaries Commission's voter registration center in Masagawaay, where election officials briefed him on the progress of the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Officials told Lamaane News Network that the police station is part of broader government efforts to strengthen state institutions in areas recovered from the militant group Al-Shabaab. The facility is expected to improve public safety, support the delivery of police services, and reinforce government authority in the district.

Masagawaay remains a key focus of Somalia's stabilization strategy as federal authorities continue expanding security infrastructure and civilian institutions across liberated areas. Officials say permanent police facilities play an important role in consolidating security gains, supporting local governance, and creating conditions for long-term stability and development in Galgadud.

Founded on December 9, 2015, Lamaane News Network (https://lamaane.net) is an independent Somali news organization publishing in Somali and English. The network was established to address the need for accurate, verified, and in-depth journalism for Somali- and English-speaking audiences. Since its launch, Lamaane News Network has expanded its editorial capacity, technological infrastructure, and audience reach while maintaining a commitment to editorial independence, factual reporting, and analytical journalism. Its coverage spans political, economic, social, and cultural developments across the Horn of Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, and global affairs, serving both local and international audiences.

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