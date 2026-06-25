Garissa Police Arrest 140 in Gang Crackdown Operation

Garissa (Diplomat.so) – Kenya's North Eastern Regional Commissioner John Otieno on Thursday, June 25, announced intensified security operations targeting organised juvenile criminal groups in Garissa town, as multi-agency teams move to dismantle networks accused of escalating violent street crime across residential and commercial areas.

The Regional Commissioner said security agencies have identified structured youth gangs operating in different parts of Garissa town, noting that the groups have been linked to a rising number of phone snatching incidents involving the use of knives and blunt weapons to intimidate residents. He indicated that the ongoing operation, coordinated by multi-agency security teams, is aimed at flushing out suspects from identified hideouts and restoring public order in the town centre.





Garissa County security command reported that more than 140 suspects were arrested during a week-long sweep conducted across multiple neighbourhoods, with all individuals arraigned in court as investigations continue into their alleged roles in organised street crime. Authorities described the arrests as part of a broader strategy to disrupt recruitment patterns among youth gangs.





Residents in Garissa town described heightened security presence, with officers conducting foot patrols, vehicle checkpoints, and stop-and-search operations along major streets. Traders at the central market said business activity was temporarily affected as security teams intensified screening measures during peak hours.





A local shopkeeper operating near the main bus terminal said police presence had increased significantly over the past week, noting that "security officers are everywhere, and movement has become more controlled, especially in the evening hours.” A commuter using the Garissa transport hub stated that "there is a visible reduction in street harassment, though some fear remains among residents due to previous attacks.”





Regional administrators said the gangs have been exploiting densely populated urban areas to carry out coordinated thefts and intimidation tactics, prompting calls for enhanced intelligence sharing between chiefs, community elders, and security personnel. John Otieno further stated that authorities will sustain the crackdown until the identified criminal networks are fully neutralised, adding that community cooperation remains central to the success of the operation.





A senior police officer involved in the operation, speaking on condition of attribution, noted that coordinated patrols have already disrupted several suspected gang gathering points, adding that officers are prioritising intelligence-led interventions to prevent retaliation or regrouping.





Security analysts in the region have linked the emergence of juvenile gangs to broader socio-economic challenges, including unemployment and limited access to vocational opportunities for youth in urban settlements. Community elders have also called for parallel rehabilitation programmes to complement enforcement measures and reduce the risk of reoffending.





The operation is expected to continue across Garissa town and surrounding areas as authorities expand surveillance and reinforce community reporting mechanisms, with security officials maintaining that sustained pressure is necessary to restore long-term stability in affected neighbourhoods.