Kenya Police Arrest 355 During Gen Z Anniversary Protests

Nairobi (Diplomat.so) – The National Police Service of Kenya said 355 people were arrested across the country on Thursday, 25 June, during demonstrations marking the second anniversary of the 2024 Gen Z anti-Finance Bill protests, as security agencies reported that operations were conducted to maintain public order and protect critical infrastructure.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the nationwide security operation had been conducted successfully, expressing satisfaction with the overall response by security personnel.





He stated that the majority of those arrested were suspected of offences including robbery, vandalism, and obstruction of public roads, adding that the suspects would be presented before the courts in accordance with Kenyan law.





Inspector General of the National Police Service Douglas Kanja, accompanied by Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli, carried out a security assessment in Nairobi and Kitengela on Thursday to evaluate the situation as demonstrations unfolded in several parts of the country.





Addressing National Police Service officers during the assessment, Kanja commended personnel for what he described as professionalism in maintaining law and order and safeguarding critical infrastructure. He later met members of the public along the Nairobi–Kitengela Highway, where he said Kenya remained safe and secure and encouraged residents to continue their daily activities peacefully while cooperating with law enforcement agencies.





Speaking to journalists and residents in Kitengela, Kanja thanked the public for working with police during the demonstrations. He said national security remained a shared responsibility and reaffirmed that the National Police Service was committed to protecting all Kenyans, residents, and visitors. The inspection team also included Administration Police Director of Operations **Jackson Kangani**, Kenya Police Service Director of Operations **Phillip Opiyo**, National Police Service Director of Corporate Communications and Spokesperson **Muchiri Nyaga**, and other senior officers.





Observations from Diplomat News Network indicated varied conditions across the country. In Nanyuki, located in Laikipia County, businesses remained open and commercial activity continued throughout the day despite nationwide commemorations of the 25 June 2024 protests. Shops, transport operators, and public markets operated normally, with visible but routine security patrols and no significant disruption reported in the town centre.





The anniversary commemorated demonstrations that began in June 2024 against the proposed Finance Bill, protests that evolved into a broader youth-led movement demanding greater government accountability and economic reforms. The events became one of Kenya's most consequential episodes of civic mobilisation in recent years and continue to influence public debate on governance, policing, and constitutional rights.





Thursday's security operation underscored the continuing challenge facing Kenyan authorities in balancing public safety with the constitutional right to peaceful assembly, as officials maintained that law enforcement measures targeted criminal activity rather than lawful protest. Court proceedings involving those arrested are expected to provide further clarity on the specific charges arising from the demonstrations.