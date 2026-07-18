South Africa Arrests 69 After Eastern Cape Protest

Pretoria (Diplomat.so) – South African Police Service officers arrested 69 people after an anti-immigrant protest turned violent in Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape, on Friday, July 17, leaving at least 23 foreign-owned tuck shops looted and prompting an expanded security operation.

Police said calm had largely returned by Saturday after additional officers were deployed across affected neighborhoods, although the targeted businesses remained closed as investigators searched for stolen goods and gathered evidence. Authorities also confirmed that criminal investigations had been opened against several protest organizers over allegations of incitement linked to the unrest.





"The immediate priority is maintaining public safety, recovering stolen property, and ensuring that those responsible for criminal acts are held accountable through the legal process," police spokesperson Brig. Nobuntu Gantana said during a media briefing.





The demonstration, organized by the anti-migrant group March and March, escalated into violence as groups of protesters moved through commercial areas where many foreign nationals operate small retail businesses. Police reported that one person was hospitalized following the confrontation, while several foreign residents sought temporary shelter after their shops and properties were threatened.





Witnesses described a heavy police presence as officers established patrols around affected streets. Storefronts with broken windows, scattered merchandise, and shuttered businesses reflected the impact of the violence, although municipal workers and business owners began clearing damaged areas on Saturday morning.





Speaking to Diplomat News Network, local community representative Sipho Mbeki said many residents were concerned about both public safety and the economic disruption caused by the unrest. "People want security restored quickly because these businesses serve the wider community, regardless of who owns them," he said.





The incident forms part of a broader wave of anti-immigrant demonstrations that has spread across several parts of South Africa in recent weeks, driven by claims from some protest groups that undocumented migrants are competing for jobs and economic opportunities. The government has repeatedly stated that criminal conduct, intimidation, and violence will not be tolerated regardless of the political issues being raised.





Official figures released earlier this month indicated that about 350 people had already been arrested nationwide in connection with protest-related offences, including incitement and intimidation. Police have also confirmed that at least four foreign nationals have died during the broader unrest, although some governments involved in repatriation efforts have reported higher casualty figures.





The unrest has prompted several African governments to assist citizens returning home, with Kenya among the countries that have organized repatriation flights. Analysts say the latest violence underscores the challenge facing South African authorities as they seek to enforce immigration laws, protect vulnerable communities, and prevent further outbreaks of xenophobic violence without undermining social stability or economic activity.