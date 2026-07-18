Tigray Groups Hold Ethiopia Peace Rally in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa (Diplomat.so) – The Tigray Peace and Change Council held a public demonstration at Meskel Square in Addis Ababa on Saturday, July 18, calling for the full implementation of the Pretoria Peace Agreement, an end to alleged forced military conscription in Tigray, and urgent measures to prevent renewed conflict in northern Ethiopia.

Organizers said the rally sought to draw attention to what they described as a worsening humanitarian and political crisis in Tigray nearly three years after the signing of the Pretoria Agreement, which formally ended the two-year war between federal forces and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).





Participants carried placards calling for peace, the return of displaced residents, and the restoration of essential public services, with security personnel maintaining a visible presence around Meskel Square as the gathering proceeded peacefully.





Berhane Gebreyesus, communications head of the Simret Party and spokesperson for the council, said the demonstration was intended to encourage both Ethiopian authorities and the international community to ensure that commitments under the peace accord are fully implemented.





> "The objective of this peaceful rally is to call upon the international community and the federal government to fulfill their responsibilities and protect our people from further suffering," Berhane said during the gathering.





Speaking to Diplomat News Network, a participant who identified himself as a university graduate from Tigray said many young people wanted political disputes resolved through dialogue rather than renewed military confrontation. "People are asking for lasting peace, the return of displaced families, and opportunities to rebuild their lives," he said.





The council has also urged residents inside Tigray to observe a stay-at-home protest during the hours of the Addis Ababa demonstration. Kebede Assefa, chairman of the Tinsae 70 Enderta Party and the council's public relations coordinator, argued that the federal government has a constitutional responsibility to address the situation and respond to concerns raised by Tigrayan communities.





The TPLF rejected the demonstration, accusing its organizers of advancing the federal government's political agenda rather than representing the interests of Tigray. TPLF spokesperson Michael Asgedom denied allegations of forced military recruitment, describing them as inaccurate and insisting that the region's political challenges should be resolved internally by Tigray's own institutions and communities.





Former Interim Administration President Getachew Reda, now serving as an adviser to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, publicly supported the rally, saying it represented a peaceful opportunity to oppose civilian displacement, mass arrests, and continued instability affecting Tigrayan families.





The Pretoria Agreement, signed in November 2022 under African Union mediation, ended one of Africa's deadliest recent conflicts after two years of fighting that displaced millions of people and severely damaged infrastructure across northern Ethiopia. Implementation has progressed unevenly, with disputes continuing over governance, security arrangements, humanitarian access, and the return of internally displaced persons.





Saturday's demonstration highlighted continuing divisions among Tigrayan political actors over how the region's future should be managed. The competing messages from opposition groups, the TPLF, and former regional leaders underscore the challenges facing efforts to consolidate peace, rebuild public institutions, and restore confidence among communities still recovering from the conflict.