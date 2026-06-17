Trump raises Ethiopia's GERD dispute in talks with Egypt's Sisi

Paris (Diplomat.so) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, June 17, that he would revisit the dispute surrounding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) during talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, placing the long-running Nile River issue alongside bilateral trade discussions.

Speaking during a meeting with President el-Sisi, Trump described relations between the United States and Egypt as strong and said Washington would continue engaging Cairo on the Ethiopian dam dispute. He stated that Ethiopia had not treated Egypt fairly in negotiations over the project and expressed hope that the disagreement between the two African nations could be resolved through dialogue. Trump also confirmed that trade cooperation would be part of the bilateral agenda during the meeting.





President **Abdel Fattah el-Sisi** welcomed what he described as the United States' understanding of Egypt's concerns regarding the GERD. He said Washington's position on the issue was appreciated and highlighted the longstanding strategic relationship between Egypt and the United States. El-Sisi also praised continued U.S. support for Egypt and commended President Trump's role in efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, including the agreement with Iran.





Officials attending the bilateral meeting observed a formal diplomatic setting, with delegations from both countries holding discussions before the leaders' remarks. The meeting took place on the margins of the G7 summit, where international leaders are addressing global economic, security and geopolitical issues. Diplomatic staff and security personnel remained present throughout the session as the leaders exchanged views on regional priorities.





The GERD, constructed by Ethiopia on the Blue Nile, has remained one of the most significant sources of tension between Ethiopia and downstream countries Egypt and Sudan. Egypt argues that the dam's filling and operation could reduce water flows that are critical to its population, agriculture and economy. Ethiopia maintains that the hydroelectric project is essential for expanding electricity generation and supporting national development, insisting it does not intend to cause significant harm to downstream states.





Diplomat News Network was told by a diplomatic official familiar with the meeting that both leaders viewed continued engagement as important for maintaining regional stability, although no new mediation initiative or agreement was announced during the talks.





The renewed public discussion of the GERD at the G7 summit underscores the continued international attention given to one of Africa's most consequential transboundary water disputes.





Analysts say sustained diplomatic engagement among the parties and international partners remains central to efforts to reduce tensions and encourage negotiated solutions that balance development needs with downstream water security.