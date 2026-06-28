Iran FM discusses with Iraqi counterpart on Hormuz, Lebanon issues

Baghdad (Diplomat.so) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Baghdad on Sunday, June 28, to discuss maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, US–Iran understandings, and escalating regional tensions involving Lebanon.

Araghchi arrived in Baghdad early Sunday for a one-day official visit aimed at high-level consultations on bilateral relations and regional stability. The talks were held at Iraq’s Foreign Affairs headquarters under tight security arrangements, with restricted movement around the diplomatic compound and heightened screening of vehicles entering central Baghdad.





During the meeting, Araghchi said Iran carries sole responsibility for restoring normal maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz to pre-conflict levels, linking the issue to broader regional security conditions. He also called on the United States to halt Israeli military operations in Lebanon, warning that continued escalation could further destabilize the region.





"Iran alone is responsible for returning navigation in the Strait of Hormuz to its previous levels,” Araghchi said, according to officials present at the discussions, speaking on condition of attribution. He added that relations between Iran and Iraq remain "strong and comprehensive across all fields of cooperation.”





Fuad Hussein described Iraq’s position as one of balance between major powers, stating that Baghdad maintains "strong relations with both the United States and Iran” and is prepared to support dialogue aimed at reducing regional tensions. He said ending active conflict remains a shared priority and warned against any expansion of the war, emphasizing the need for diplomatic solutions.





Outside the venue, residents and shop owners reported increased security presence and movement restrictions throughout central Baghdad during the morning hours. A local taxi driver said access roads were partially closed, slowing traffic across key intersections. "Security was heavier than usual, and movement was limited near the government district,” he said.





Diplomatic observers noted that the meeting took place amid continued uncertainty over maritime security in the Gulf and the impact of regional conflicts on energy routes. Officials acknowledged that previous disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz had affected Iraq’s oil exports, temporarily reducing shipping capacity and creating economic strain.





The discussions also touched on ongoing US–Iran communication frameworks and Iraq’s role in facilitating regional dialogue. Analysts in Baghdad say the visit reflects Iraq’s continued effort to maintain balanced relations with both Tehran and Washington while avoiding direct alignment in regional disputes.