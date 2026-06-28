Secret Israel-Lebanon annex removes fixed withdrawal timeline

Tel Aviv (Diplomat.so) - Channel 12 Israel reported Sunday June 28 in Tel Aviv that secret annex of Israel–Lebanon framework outlines conditional withdrawal rules and Israeli operational security provisions across border zone reportedly.

Channel 12 report said the annex remains classified at the request of the Lebanese government while core principles were authorized for publication outlining security coordination mechanisms between both sides.





According to the report, Article Four stipulates that neither Israel nor Lebanon is bound to a fixed withdrawal timetable, replacing automatic withdrawals with condition-based implementation tied to ground assessments.





It also states that Israeli forces retain operational freedom inside the so-called yellow line zone to respond to emerging and immediate security threats.





Limited experimental zones are expected to remain under Israeli approval for expansion with current arrangements involving two operational areas and phased Lebanese army access.





The report highlights Israeli concerns that Iran could use broader negotiations with the United States to exert diplomatic pressure linked to withdrawal arrangements.





Background context includes reference to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 adopted after the 2006 war which expanded the mandate of peacekeeping forces along the border.





Analysts say the publication of selected principles signals cautious diplomatic messaging amid continued security tensions along the Israel-Lebanon frontier.





Lebanese domestic debate has increasingly centered on sovereignty concerns surrounding any security coordination mechanisms with Israel particularly regarding border monitoring and operational deconfliction arrangements. Political factions in Beirut remain divided over the scope of military coordination and the risks of normalization without a formal peace agreement.





Israeli security discussions cited in the report emphasize deterrence considerations along the northern frontier including preventing cross-border infiltration attempts rocket fire incidents and rapid escalation scenarios involving non-state armed groups.





International observers note that any clarification of withdrawal sequencing and operational zones would likely require sustained coordination between UN peacekeeping forces United States diplomatic engagement and regional stakeholders involved in border stabilization efforts.





Reporting indicates that the publication of selected annex principles reflects cautious signaling by both governments as they manage domestic pressures security realities and ongoing diplomatic calculations. The absence of full disclosure underscores the sensitivity of border arrangements and the continued reliance on indirect communication channels to manage escalation risks along the Israel-Lebanon frontier.