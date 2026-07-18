Kenya Air Workers Threaten July 27 Nationwide Strike

Nairobi (Diplomat.so) – The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) announced on Friday, July 17, that it will issue a seven-day strike notice covering employees at Kenya's four major aviation employers, raising the prospect of widespread disruption at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and other airports from July 27 if ongoing labour grievances remain unresolved.

KAWU Secretary General Moses Ndiema said the planned industrial action will involve workers employed by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), Kenya Airways, the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and Jambojet. According to the union, the notice formally takes effect on Monday, July 20, giving employers seven days to address what it described as repeated violations of collective bargaining agreements.





"We want a prosperous aviation sector, but that cannot be achieved at the detriment of workers' rights. We cannot allow that," Ndiema said during a briefing in Nairobi. He added that travellers should expect disruptions if the dispute remains unresolved, saying, "Seven days from Monday, July 20, you are likely to face inconveniences and run into challenges if you are to use any of our facilities in this country."





Officials from the affected aviation institutions had not publicly announced a joint response at the time of publication. Labour and transport authorities are expected to engage the parties in an effort to prevent a shutdown of airport operations before the notice period expires.





At Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, passenger activity remained normal on Friday, with airlines maintaining scheduled departures and arrivals. Check-in counters, security screening points and baggage handling operations continued without visible disruption, although several travellers expressed concern that the dispute could affect planned journeys if negotiations fail in the coming days.





"The uncertainty is worrying because many people have already booked flights for business and family travel," said Grace Wanjiku, a Nairobi-based traveller who spoke with Diplomat News Network outside the international departures terminal.





Labour relations analyst Peter Otieno, told Diplomat News Network that the dispute highlights broader challenges in implementing negotiated employment agreements across strategic public service sectors. "A negotiated settlement before the deadline would minimise economic losses and preserve confidence in Kenya's aviation industry," he said.





The latest notice follows a two-day aviation strike in February 2026, when union members halted operations at airports across Kenya before returning to work under an agreement reached with the Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Transport, employers and union representatives. KAWU argues that key commitments made under that return-to-work formula have not been fully implemented.





The dispute comes as Kenya's aviation industry continues supporting regional tourism, trade and international connectivity. Any prolonged interruption at JKIA, the country's busiest airport and a major East African transit hub, could affect passenger travel, cargo movements and airline schedules across the region. The coming week of negotiations is expected to determine whether industrial action can be avoided before the planned July 27 deadline.