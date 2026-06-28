Iran Targets U.S. Bases in Kuwait and Bahrain

Tehran (Diplomat.so) - Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its naval forces launched a coordinated missile and drone operation against U.S. military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain early Sunday, June 28, in response to what it described as recent American attacks on Iranian territory.

The IRGC said in a statement that the operation was carried out between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. local time, targeting eight U.S. military sites, including Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the headquarters of the U.S. Fifth Fleet at Salman Port in Bahrain. According to the statement, the strikes were conducted in retaliation for U.S. military operations that Iran said targeted locations inside the country.





The IRGC Navy also said recent U.S. strikes on the southern Iranian city of Sirik would not affect Iran's oversight of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest maritime trade routes. The force warned that U.S. military bases across the region would face further consequences, adding that actions taken against vessels violating what it described as designated navigation routes were intended to reinforce maritime security procedures.





The announcement came after U.S. President Donald Trump said American aircraft had struck Iranian missile storage facilities, drone sites and coastal radar installations on Sunday, accusing Tehran of violating a ceasefire agreement. In a post published on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the operation targeted military infrastructure following what he described as repeated Iranian breaches of the truce. He also warned that the United States could take additional military action if Iran continued its activities.





The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) later said its forces launched additional strikes after a Panama-flagged oil tanker was reportedly attacked by an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday. CENTCOM said the operation targeted Iranian military surveillance systems, communications facilities, air defense assets, drone storage sites and mine-laying capabilities, describing the action as a direct response to continued threats against commercial shipping.





Iran's state broadcaster reported explosions in Sirik early Sunday, although Iranian authorities did not immediately provide details on casualties or damage. Separately, Kuwaiti authorities announced that their air defense systems intercepted hostile missiles and drones early Sunday, and Bahrain said warning sirens had been activated as a precaution following the regional escalation.





Diplomat News Network has not independently verified the claims made by either side. The latest exchange marks a significant escalation despite a recently announced ceasefire and underscores growing concerns over regional security, military stability and the safety of international shipping through the Gulf.