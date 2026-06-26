EU Restricts Somali Visas Over Readmission Dispute

Brussels (Diplomat.so) - The European Union Council of Interior and Migration Ministers on Thursday, June 25, approved new visa restrictions targeting Somali nationals following concerns over Somalia's limited cooperation in readmitting citizens residing illegally in EU member states.

The decision, adopted in Brussels after a high-level ministerial review of migration enforcement mechanisms, introduces indefinite suspension of multiple-entry Schengen visas for Somali passport holders, reinstates visa fees for diplomatic and service passport categories, and extends standard visa processing times to a maximum of 45 days. EU officials said the measures are designed to increase compliance pressure on countries that are assessed as not meeting readmission obligations under existing agreements.





EU Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner defended the move during a post-meeting briefing, framing it as part of a broader enforcement strategy. "Countries of origin must fulfill their obligations — otherwise, there can be consequences,” Brunner said. He added that the policy shift is intended to reinforce cooperation, stating, "Today’s decision means more engagement and determination for better cooperation in readmission.”





The meeting, held under the EU Council’s structured migration agenda, brought together representatives from multiple member states amid ongoing debate over irregular arrivals along Mediterranean and Horn of Africa routes. Officials present described the atmosphere as procedural but firm, with member states aligned on tightening external migration leverage tools.





A senior European Commission official, speaking on condition of attribution, said the decision reflects "a recalibration of visa diplomacy to ensure return obligations are taken seriously,” adding that the EU is "seeking measurable improvements in cooperation frameworks with partner countries.”





In Mogadishu, reactions among residents and professionals were mixed. A logistics sector worker, speaking to Diplomat News Network, said the restrictions could affect mobility. "Many people depend on repeated travel for training, shipping coordination, and family visits. Longer processing times will slow down legitimate movement,” he said.





A Somali academic based in Nairobi described broader uncertainty among students and professionals with pending applications. "Even those who comply with all documentation requirements now fear delays or additional scrutiny,” she said.





The policy aligns with earlier EU measures targeting other countries deemed non-compliant with return agreements, including Gambia in 2021 and Ethiopia in 2024. While Ethiopian restrictions were later lifted following what EU officials called improved cooperation, diplomats indicated that Somalia’s case remains under review with no timeline for reassessment.





The development comes as EU institutions intensify efforts to overhaul migration governance, including proposals for external return hubs for rejected asylum seekers and faster deportation procedures recently endorsed by the European Parliament. Several member states argue that consistent enforcement is necessary to maintain credibility in the bloc’s asylum system, while humanitarian organizations caution against broad measures that may affect legitimate travelers.





Representatives from the European Commission and several EU member states said diplomatic engagement with Somalia will continue alongside the implementation of the visa restrictions. They added that any future review of the measures, including potential easing or suspension, will depend on clear, measurable, and independently verifiable progress in Somalia’s cooperation on readmission procedures with EU member states.