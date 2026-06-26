Trump Notifies Congress on $700M Türkiye Jet Engine Deal

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) – The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has formally notified the United States Congress on Thursday, June 25, of its intention to approve a foreign military sale exceeding $700 million for fighter jet engines to Türkiye, according to congressional records and officials familiar with the notification process.

The notification marks the start of a legally mandated review period under the Arms Export Control Act, during which Congress may block, modify, or allow the proposed transfer to proceed. U.S. officials said the package involves aircraft engines intended for combat aviation platforms, though the specific aircraft integration framework was not publicly detailed in the filing reviewed by lawmakers.





The move comes at a sensitive moment in U.S.-Turkey defense relations, with both sides preparing for a NATO summit scheduled to be hosted in Turkey next month. The timing has drawn attention in Washington, where lawmakers continue to debate the scope of military technology transfers to allies with complex procurement histories.





President Donald Trump has recently signaled openness to broader defense engagement with Ankara, suggesting potential future movement on advanced aircraft sales. "He will be very happy,” Trump said in reference to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, adding that discussions could include possible reconsideration of F-35-related restrictions.





The F-35 issue remains one of the most contested elements of bilateral defense relations. Turkey was removed from the joint F-35 development and production program in 2019 after acquiring Russia’s S-400 air defense system, a decision that ended its participation in one of NATO’s most advanced fighter aircraft projects.





U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance underscored that any future sale of F-35 aircraft would remain subject to congressional approval and strict compliance with U.S. export control law, reinforcing that the executive branch cannot unilaterally authorize such transfers.





Reuters reported that the congressional notification specifically concerns fighter jet engines rather than complete aircraft, framing it as a lower-tier but strategically significant step in defense engagement between Washington and Ankara.





A senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of attribution, described the notification as part of "ongoing efforts to balance alliance cooperation with statutory oversight requirements for sensitive defense technologies.” The official noted that the review process will determine whether the proposal proceeds without conditions or faces legislative restrictions.





In Ankara, defense policy observers say the development is being closely watched by Turkish officials who continue to argue that restrictions imposed after the S-400 purchase have created long-term interoperability gaps within NATO. One regional security analyst said the timing ahead of the NATO summit suggests a "managed diplomatic recalibration rather than a policy reversal.”





Members of Congress are expected to scrutinize the deal under established arms export procedures, with some lawmakers previously expressing concern about transferring advanced defense technologies to states with diversified military procurement portfolios outside NATO standards.





The outcome of the review is likely to influence not only the immediate engine sale but also broader discussions on U.S.-Türkiye defense cooperation, NATO interoperability, and future participation in Western advanced fighter programs.