US-Iran memo outlines 60-day deal framework

According to the memorandum of understanding submitted by the US administration to Congress and reviewed by Reuters, the agreement includes the following provisions:

➤ The United States and Iran declare an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon.

➤ Both sides commit to negotiating a final agreement within 60 days, with the possibility of extension if mutually agreed.

➤ The United States will fully lift the naval blockade imposed on Iran within 30 days.

➤ Upon reaching a final agreement, the United States will withdraw its forces stationed near Iran within 30 days.

➤ The United States and regional partners will develop a $300 billion reconstruction and economic development plan for Iran.

➤ Iran guarantees the safe and free passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days.

➤ As part of the final agreement, the United States will lift all sanctions imposed on Iran.

➤ Iran states it will not acquire or develop nuclear weapons.

➤ The United States will issue exemptions for Iranian oil exports.

➤ The United States and Iran will negotiate the release of frozen Iranian assets.

➤ The final agreement between the United States and Iran will be endorsed through a United Nations Security Council resolution.