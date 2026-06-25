Somali PM calls for stronger unity on June 26 commemoration

Dhusamareb (Diplomat.so) – The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, delivered a midnight national address at 12:00 a.m. on Friday, June 26, as Somalia officially entered the 66th anniversary of the independence of the Northern Regions, extending congratulations to Somali citizens at home and abroad and calling for stronger national unity, institutional development, and continued commitment to peace and state-building.

Speaking during a commemorative ceremony held in Dhusamareb, attended by federal officials, Galmudug regional leaders, security cheifs, elders, and large community gatherings, the prime minister described June 26 as a historic milestone that represents the beginning of Somalia’s modern statehood and the sacrifices made by generations who fought for freedom and self-determination.













Hamza highlighted that June 26, 1960, marks the independence of Somalia’s Northern Regions and the first official raising of the Somali national flag over territory liberated from colonial rule. He emphasized that the day reflects the aspirations of Somalis to achieve sovereignty and eventual national unity under one state.













"Tonight is a moment of remembrance for all Somalis,” Hamza said. "We honor the heroes who gave their lives for freedom and dignity. Their legacy places a responsibility on us to preserve unity, strengthen our institutions, and ensure that Somalia continues toward peace, stability, and development.”









The ceremony in Dhusamareb featured national flag displays, patriotic performances, and tributes honoring the independence generation. Military honor guard units conducted a formal salute in the presence of the prime minister and senior officials, while large community gatherings joined the national commemoration across the venue.





Diplomat News Network observed that the atmosphere combined official protocol with public celebration, as national symbols were prominently displayed across the venue, reflecting the importance of the occasion in Somalia’s national calendar.





The prime minister also urged citizens to support ongoing national reconciliation efforts and to contribute to strengthening state institutions, noting that unity and cooperation between federal and member states remain essential for Somalia’s long-term stability.













He further commended Galmudug State President Ahmed Abdi Kariye (Qoor-qoor) for his leadership and his administration’s preparations for planned one-person, one-vote elections, describing the initiative as a key step in advancing democratic governance within Somalia’s federal system.





June 26 commemorates the independence of Somalia’s Northern Regions in 1960 and the first raising of the national flag over liberated territory. July 1 marks Somalia’s Independence Day and the historic unification of the Northern and Southern Regions, which together formed the Somali Republic in 1960. The two dates remain central to Somalia’s national identity and are annually observed as milestones in the country’s journey toward sovereignty, unity, and statehood.