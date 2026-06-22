Somalia: Hirshabelle supplies 16 diesel engines to Jowhar farms

Jowhar (Diplomat.so) - The Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation of Hirshabelle State of Somalia distributed 16 fully assembled diesel-powered water pump kits, each equipped with 24 horsepower (2200 RPM) engines, to farmer cooperatives in Jowhar, Middle Shabelle region, on Monday, June 22, in a move aimed at expanding irrigation capacity and improving agricultural production along the Shabelle River basin.

The distribution was organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation of Hirshabelle State of Somalia as part of a broader agricultural support program targeting smallholder farmers who depend on river-based irrigation systems. Officials confirmed that each unit delivered consisted of a fully assembled water pump system powered by a 24HP diesel engine operating at 2200 RPM, designed to efficiently lift and distribute water from the Shabelle River to cultivated farmland.





The equipment was handed over during a formal ceremony in Jowhar attended by regional officials, agricultural technicians, and representatives of farming cooperatives. Hirshabelle Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation, Mohamed Sheikh Maxamuud, said the initiative was intended to strengthen food production systems and reduce dependence on rain-fed agriculture, which remains highly vulnerable to seasonal variability in Middle Shabelle.





Farmers who received the irrigation units described the support as a practical intervention that could expand cultivated land and improve harvest reliability.





Field-level agricultural officers overseeing the handover observed that the equipment included complete pumping systems ready for operational use, reducing the need for additional technical assembly.





The event drew several farmers and local administrators who inspected the machinery before distribution. Agricultural staff provided basic operational guidance, including safety procedures and recommended usage cycles, while documenting allocations to ensure accountability. The organized distribution process reflected ongoing efforts by regional authorities to structure agricultural assistance more systematically.





Agriculture in Middle Shabelle remains closely tied to the Shabelle River, which serves as the primary water source for irrigation but is affected by seasonal flooding and dry spells. These fluctuations often disrupt planting schedules and limit productivity, making mechanized irrigation systems a critical component of agricultural resilience strategies in the region.





Local extension personnel indicated that wider adoption of diesel-powered irrigation systems could increase cultivated land and improve food availability if supported by consistent fuel access, spare parts supply, and technical training programs. They noted that equipment deployment alone is not sufficient without accompanying maintenance and institutional support frameworks.





The Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation of Hirshabelle State of Somalia stated that similar irrigation support initiatives may be expanded to other districts in future phases, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance food security, strengthen rural livelihoods, and increase agricultural self-sufficiency across Hirshabelle State.