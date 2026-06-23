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Somalia: Clan Clashes in Adhi Adeye Leave 25 Dead in Sool Region

by: Waeis Amin | Tuesday, 23 June 2026 06:37 EAT
Local News
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Bullet holes are seen on the wall of a partially destroyed building in Adhi Adeye town, Sool region, following deadly clan clashes.
Bullet holes are seen on the wall of a partially destroyed building in Adhi Adeye town, Sool region, following deadly clan clashes.
Adhi'adeye (Diplomat.so) – At least 25 people were killed and several others injured on Monday, June 22, after armed clashes erupted in Ade Adeye town, located approximately 32 kilometers from Lasanod in Sool region, northern Somalia, involving Faqashini, a sub-lineage of Ayanle within the Ayr lineage of the Habargedir, a sub-clan of the Hawiye clan-family, and Dhulbahante, a sub-clan of the Darod clan-family, according to local residents and preliminary reports from the area.
Residents said the fighting broke out in residential neighborhoods and nearby grazing areas, with sustained gunfire continuing for several hours. Families fled their homes as the violence intensified, while parts of the town were left largely deserted during the peak of the clashes. Civilians were among those reported killed and injured as the situation escalated rapidly.

A resident in Ade Adeye, speaking on condition of anonymity due to security concerns, said the shooting began early in the morning and spread quickly across the settlement. "The gunfire was very heavy. People ran in different directions, and some casualties were seen being carried by civilians because there was no immediate assistance,” the resident said.

Former Deputy Governor of the Benadir Regional Administration (BRA) for Security and Politics, Ali Abdi Wardhere, known locally as "Ali Yare Ali,” said in a Facebook post that he viewed footage from the area showing bodies, including women and children. He described the situation as "deeply disturbing” and urged urgent intervention to prevent further civilian harm.

A local elder told Diplomat News Network, speaking anonymously, that the violence was linked to recurring disputes over grazing land and cycles of retaliation between armed groups in the area. He said previous mediation efforts had failed to establish lasting peace, allowing tensions to repeatedly escalate into armed confrontation.

Medical sources in Lasanod reported receiving multiple injured civilians, many with gunshot wounds and trauma-related injuries. The exact number of casualties remains unverified due to restricted access to the affected area and ongoing insecurity.

The incident reflects continuing instability in parts of Sool region, where competition over land resources, contested local authority, and retaliatory violence have repeatedly triggered armed clashes. Community-led reconciliation efforts have struggled to contain recurring disputes amid fragmented security arrangements.

The Northeastern State of Somalia authorities said they are making efforts to contain tensions and support stabilization in affected areas, including encouraging local mediation initiatives and coordinating with community leaders to prevent further escalation of violence. Security observers say the situation remains fragile amid ongoing disputes and limited enforcement capacity on the ground.

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