Somali President Marks Northern Regions' Independence Anniversary

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, delivered a speech at a state ceremony in Mogadishu at midnight, 12:00 a.m. on Friday, June 26, marking the 66th anniversary of the independence of Somalia's northern regions.
The national event was held in the courtyard of Banadir Municipality headquarters, where senior government officials, members of the armed forces, youth groups, and invited guests gathered to listen to the presidential address.
The venue was decorated with national flags and illuminated installations symbolizing Somalia’s independence history. Security personnel maintained order as military units conducted a formal parade and cultural performances accompanied the proceedings. Inside the compound, military units carried out ceremonial formations alongside a national flag display, while cultural performances created a solemn national atmosphere. The venue hosted invited participants in designated areas as proceedings unfolded in an orderly manner.
Tribute to Independence Struggle
President Mohamud delivered remarks reflecting on Somalia’s independence history and the collective struggle that led to national sovereignty. He stated that independence was achieved through unity, sacrifice, and determination among Somalis who contributed to the liberation movement in various forms.
He emphasized that the 66th anniversary represents a defining moment in the country’s history, noting that independence was built on shared resilience and solidarity. He added that this legacy continues to shape Somalia’s national identity and state institutions.
The President described the occasion as one of national pride, recalling the historic moment when "the Somali flag was first raised on liberated Somali soil” on 26 June 1960, when the northern regions gained independence from colonial rule. He said this history "will remain alive for generations, no matter how much time passes.”
He paid tribute to those who contributed to the independence struggle, stating that "some gave their lives, others expressed resistance through poetry and song, while many mobilized communities with words of encouragement.” He added that independence was not achieved by one group alone, but through a collective national effort involving women, youth, elders, and cultural figures who shaped the liberation movement.
A government employee attending the ceremony said, "This occasion is an important reminder of our national history and the responsibility to preserve it for future generations.” A member of the public present described the atmosphere as calm and symbolic, saying the event reflected national unity and remembrance.
Observers noted that the ceremony reflected ongoing government efforts to reinforce national cohesion and connect historical milestones with present-day state-building priorities, including recovery, education, and institutional development. The commemoration concluded with continued ceremonial activities at the municipal headquarters.
Governance and National Progress
Turning to the present, the President said Somalia stands "at a decisive crossroads,” requiring careful national choices. He noted that while the country faces risks and difficulties, it also holds significant opportunities. "Step by step, we are moving toward a better path,” he said, emphasizing that resilience has enabled Somalia to recover from collapse and civil war.
He reflected on the post-conflict period, noting that many once believed Somalia would not recover or rebuild its state institutions. However, he said, "we did not surrender,” adding that Somalia has demonstrated the ability to restore governance and surpass expectations despite prolonged instability.
In his address, President Hassan Sheikh spoke about national recovery and governance progress, stating, "We are facing challenges and opportunities, and we are steadily moving toward a better path for the country.” He added that state institutions had continued to strengthen despite long periods of instability, highlighting efforts to improve governance and public services across the country.
President Mohamud further described Somalia’s current situation as one shaped by both challenges and opportunities, calling for continued unity, reform, and strengthening of state institutions.
The President commended visible developments in the capital, saying that "Mogadishu today reflects a city in transformation,” where construction activity and commercial movement continue "day and night,” alongside what he described as improving and more dependable security conditions. He added that Somalia has "never lost hope,” stressing that despite years of hardship, the nation is steadily moving toward its long-term aspirations.
The President further emphasized resilience and national development, saying, "We believe we will unlock the constraints tied to Somalia to overcome challenges and move beyond 36 years of setbacks.” He also highlighted improvements in public administration and education access, noting that learning opportunities had expanded from major cities to rural districts despite past disruptions caused by conflict.
He noted that these developments represent gradual progress in rebuilding state institutions and improving public services after prolonged instability.
He stated that efforts have been made to expand access to education and create opportunities for young people to rebuild confidence in the future, describing education as a central pillar of national recovery and development.
National Unity and Dialogue
Addressing Somalia’s regions, including the northern areas, he described them as "part of one nation with shared history and dignity,” noting their role in resisting colonial rule and contributing to independence. He emphasized that differences must be addressed through dialogue, saying, "we are ready to listen, to engage, and to find solutions that reflect the interests of all Somalis.”
President Hassan Sheikh has reiterated his government’s position on national unity and continued dialogue with Somaliland and the northern regions, emphasizing history, reconciliation, and state-building efforts.
The President said that the people of Somalia’s northern regions carry a proud and dignified history, as they were key participants in resisting colonial rule, a legacy that remains central to the nation’s identity.
He placed Somalia’s situation within a broader global context, noting that the 21st century is characterized by increasing cooperation among nations in political, economic, and social integration. Against this backdrop, he stressed that Somalia’s territorial integrity remains unchanged, stating that "it is not possible for Somalia to be divided.” He added that the federal government remains open to dialogue and constructive engagement, including with Somaliland, urging wisdom and understanding in addressing national issues.
The President emphasized that Somaliland and the broader northern regions remain part of Somalia, adding that the government is committed to addressing any concerns or grievances they may have through dialogue and consultation. He said efforts will continue to identify solutions that strengthen unity and reflect the aspirations of all citizens.
He further stated that a review process will be undertaken regarding Somaliland in order to develop policies, perspectives, and approaches that can help build consensus and reinforce national cohesion. He noted that the government remains actively engaged, saying it will not tire in its pursuit of solutions "at all times and in all places” that serve the interests of Somalia and improve their dignity and livelihoods.
The President concluded by highlighting Somalia’s opportunities and progress, noting that the country has made significant strides that have been welcomed by the international community. He said state institutions have grown stronger and Somalia’s voice in global affairs has become more prominent. He added that these achievements hold value for every citizen of Somalia and provide a solid foundation for continued national development and unity.