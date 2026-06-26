Somali President Marks Northern Regions' Independence Anniversary

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, delivered a speech at a state ceremony in Mogadishu at midnight, 12:00 a.m. on Friday, June 26, marking the 66th anniversary of the independence of Somalia's northern regions.

The national event was held in the courtyard of Banadir Municipality headquarters, where senior government officials, members of the armed forces, youth groups, and invited guests gathered to listen to the presidential address.













The venue was decorated with national flags and illuminated installations symbolizing Somalia’s independence history. Security personnel maintained order as military units conducted a formal parade and cultural performances accompanied the proceedings. Inside the compound, military units carried out ceremonial formations alongside a national flag display, while cultural performances created a solemn national atmosphere. The venue hosted invited participants in designated areas as proceedings unfolded in an orderly manner.





Tribute to Independence Struggle





President Mohamud delivered remarks reflecting on Somalia’s independence history and the collective struggle that led to national sovereignty. He stated that independence was achieved through unity, sacrifice, and determination among Somalis who contributed to the liberation movement in various forms.













He emphasized that the 66th anniversary represents a defining moment in the country’s history, noting that independence was built on shared resilience and solidarity. He added that this legacy continues to shape Somalia’s national identity and state institutions.





The President described the occasion as one of national pride, recalling the historic moment when "the Somali flag was first raised on liberated Somali soil” on 26 June 1960, when the northern regions gained independence from colonial rule. He said this history "will remain alive for generations, no matter how much time passes.”













He paid tribute to those who contributed to the independence struggle, stating that "some gave their lives, others expressed resistance through poetry and song, while many mobilized communities with words of encouragement.” He added that independence was not achieved by one group alone, but through a collective national effort involving women, youth, elders, and cultural figures who shaped the liberation movement.





A government employee attending the ceremony said, "This occasion is an important reminder of our national history and the responsibility to preserve it for future generations.” A member of the public present described the atmosphere as calm and symbolic, saying the event reflected national unity and remembrance.





Observers noted that the ceremony reflected ongoing government efforts to reinforce national cohesion and connect historical milestones with present-day state-building priorities, including recovery, education, and institutional development. The commemoration concluded with continued ceremonial activities at the municipal headquarters.



