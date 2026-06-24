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Somalia: SNA Logistics Command Meets TURKSOM Delegation

by: Waeis Amin | Wednesday, 24 June 2026 23:28 EAT
Local News
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Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Somali National Army Logistics Command (SNA Logistics Command) and Turkish Military Training School (TURKSOM) held a high-level coordination meeting in Mogadishu on Wednesday, June 24, focusing on strengthening military training cooperation and logistical support between the two institutions.
The meeting took place at the headquarters of the SNA Logistics Command, where Brig. Gen. Mohamed Mohamud Hussein (Garabey), Commander of the Somali National Army Logistics Command, received Turkish Military Training School "TURKSOM" Commander, Gen. Sabahattin Kalkan and his delegation. The two sides discussed improving training standards for Somali forces, enhancing logistical coordination, and strengthening institutional cooperation within the Somalia–Türkiye defense partnership framework.

Officials described the talks as structured and productive, with emphasis placed on long-term collaboration aimed at improving the operational capacity of the Somali National Army. 

Gen. Sabahattin Kalkan said TURKSOM remains committed to supporting Somalia’s military development through structured training programs. He stated, "We will continue working closely with Somali defense institutions to improve training quality and operational readiness.” He added, "Cooperation between TURKSOM and Somali military leadership is essential for building a professional and capable armed force.”

Brig. Gen. Mohamed Garabey, Commander of the Somali National Army Logistics Command, who assumed the position on June 10 after previously serving as Somalia’s Military Attaché at the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Somalia in Türkiye, emphasized the importance of integrating logistics with training systems. He said, "Our focus is to ensure that logistics and training support work together to strengthen the effectiveness of our forces.” He added that the partnership contributes to strengthening institutional capacity within the Somali National Army.

The TURKSOM Military Training School remains a key pillar in Somalia’s defense reform efforts, providing infantry, leadership, and operational training for Somali personnel. The SNA Logistics Command is responsible for managing supply chains, equipment distribution, and operational support, making cooperation between the two institutions essential for sustaining training outcomes and improving field readiness.

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