Somalia: Hirshabelle VP Brokers Peace After Jalalaqsi Clashes Kill 10

Jalalaqsi (Diplomat.so) – Hirshabelle State Vice President Yusuf Ahmed Hagar Dabageed on Tuesday, June 23, led mediation efforts following deadly inter-clan clashes between the Reer Essa, a Somali Bantu (Jareer) sub-clan, and the Badi-Adde, a lineage of the Gugundhabe sub-clan of the Hawiye clan-family in Jalalaqsi District, where at least 10 people were killed, more than 20 injured, and several homes burned amid a dispute over grazing land and longstanding local grievances.

The Somali Bantu, commonly referred to as Jareer, are a distinct community in Somalia whose identity is historically associated with East African ancestry. Many trace their origins to Bantu populations from regions such as present-day Tanzania, Mozambique, and Malawi, with historical migration and forced displacement during the 19th-century East African slave trade contributing to their presence in parts of southern and central Somalia. The term "Jareer,” meaning "coarse or tightly curled hair,” is widely used as a self-identifying label within the community.





Residents reported that armed groups engaged in intense fighting across rural settlements, forcing families to flee as gunfire and arson spread through several villages. The escalation prompted swift intervention by regional authorities and security forces aimed at preventing further inter-clan violence and wider displacement.





During mediation with elders and community representatives, the Vice President emphasized that no group would be permitted to establish defensive positions or turn the area into a battlefield. He urged traditional leaders to immediately convene a reconciliation forum to resolve the dispute through dialogue and customary conflict-resolution mechanisms.





"The area must not become a battlefield,” Hirshabelle State Vice President Yusuf Ahmed Hagar Dabageed said, calling for restraint and cooperation between the affected communities. Officials involved in the talks said initial discussions among elders had shown progress, though negotiations remain ongoing.





Jalalaqsi District Administration Official Mohamed Haji Nur Omar said forces from the Somali National Army had been deployed as a buffer between rival clan militias to prevent renewed clashes.





He added that government-facilitated reconciliation talks involving elders from both sides were continuing under close supervision.





The violence is linked to recurring disputes over grazing land and cycles of retaliation, tensions that frequently flare in central Somalia where pastoral livelihoods depend heavily on access to seasonal resources.





Separately, Jalalaqsi District Commissioner Nur Mohamed Absuge, known locally as Nur Dhere, met community elders and warned against any renewed fighting, urging full commitment to ongoing peace efforts and stability in the district.





Authorities have also called on displaced families to return once conditions improve and encouraged traders to reopen businesses as security gradually stabilizes.





A local elder involved in the dialogue told **Diplomat News Network** that both communities remain engaged in negotiations despite significant losses, stressing that sustained engagement between elders and officials is essential to preventing renewed cycles of violence.





The intervention reflects ongoing efforts by Hirshabelle authorities to contain inter-clan conflicts through a combination of security deployment and traditional reconciliation mechanisms aimed at restoring stability in Jalalaqsi District.