Garowe (Diplomat.so) – Former Puntland State of Somalia Minister of Finance Hassan Shire Abgaal said on Wednesday, June 24, that Somali National Army (SNA) recruitment conducted in Puntland is lawful and beneficial to local communities, emphasizing its constitutional basis and economic impact.

Speaking in Garowe, Hassan Shire Abgaal stated that federal recruitment efforts in Puntland contribute directly to household incomes through regular salaries paid to service members, while also reinforcing cooperation between federal security institutions and regional authorities.





He noted that the presence of salaried personnel has a visible effect on local economic circulation, particularly in urban neighborhoods where families rely heavily on predictable public-sector earnings for daily expenses, education, and basic services.





He also pointed out that improved coordination between federal and regional security structures supports broader stability objectives.





"Federal Government forces recruited from Puntland are based on law and have great benefit for the region,” Abgaal said, stressing that the recruitment process aligns with constitutional provisions governing national defense structures and intergovernmental cooperation.





He further added, "The Somali National Army troops recruited from Puntland will be salaried and will contribute to security and stability,” noting that such personnel are integrated into national command systems and are expected to play roles in maintaining internal security as well as maritime safety operations along Somalia’s northern coastline.





In Garowe, public perception of the recruitment drive is shaped by both economic and governance considerations. Residents and local community members have observed that steady salaries for recruits often circulate within households, supporting small businesses and daily market activity. A community elder described the economic effect as "noticeable in neighborhood spending patterns,” adding that stable income flows remain essential for family welfare and local commerce in the city.





Security observers note that recruitment initiatives of this nature are part of Somalia’s broader state-building process, particularly in strengthening national institutions responsible for countering piracy, armed groups, and other security threats. Hassan Shire’s remarks highlight an ongoing effort to frame federal recruitment as both a legal mandate and a socioeconomic tool, linking governance reform with local economic resilience.