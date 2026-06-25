US Court Backs End of Haiti, Syria TPS Protections

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) – The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Thursday, June 25, that the Trump administration may move forward with ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for more than 350,000 Haitian nationals and approximately 6,100 Syrians, removing a key legal barrier to the administration's immigration agenda and allowing federal officials to proceed with plans that could expose beneficiaries to deportation.

The 6-3 decision, supported by the court's conservative majority, overturned lower court orders issued by federal judges in New York and Washington that had temporarily blocked the administration from terminating TPS protections for the two nationalities. The court's three liberal justices dissented from the ruling.





Writing for the majority, Justice Samuel Alito said federal law governing the TPS program clearly limits judicial review of executive decisions to designate or terminate the humanitarian status.





He also concluded that the Haitian plaintiffs were unlikely to succeed in proving that the administration's actions violated the Fifth Amendment by being motivated by racial discrimination.





The legal challenge centered on decisions made by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who determined that continuing TPS designations for Haiti and Syria no longer served U.S. national interests.





Groups representing Haitian and Syrian beneficiaries argued that the administration had adopted a broader strategy aimed at dismantling humanitarian immigration protections rather than conducting individualized country assessments.





Immigrant advocacy organizations criticized the ruling. Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, President and Chief Executive Officer of Global Refuge, said the decision created immediate uncertainty for families who had legally lived and worked in the United States for years.





Speaking to reporters, she said the court had not determined that Haiti or Syria were safe for return, but instead concluded that the executive branch's decisions fell largely outside judicial review. Diplomat News Network reviewed her publicly released statement following the ruling.





The decision comes as the U.S. Department of State continues to advise Americans against travel to both Haiti and Syria because of armed violence, crime, terrorism, kidnappings, and ongoing security risks.





TPS was originally granted to Haitians after the devastating 2010 earthquake and to Syrians following the outbreak of civil war in 2012, allowing eligible nationals to remain and work legally in the United States during periods when return was considered unsafe.





Outside the Supreme Court, immigration advocates and legal observers gathered as attorneys and supporters discussed the ruling under clear summer skies. Several demonstrators held signs calling for continued humanitarian protections, although the gathering remained peaceful and relatively small.





The ruling carries implications beyond Haiti and Syria. Approximately 1.3 million migrants from 17 countries are currently covered by the TPS program. Legal analysts say the decision reinforces presidential authority over immigration and humanitarian protections, potentially making future challenges to TPS terminations more difficult. The case also marks another significant judicial victory for President Donald Trump as his administration continues to pursue stricter immigration policies during his second term.